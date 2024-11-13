Honda Gold Wing Tour Recalled In India To Address Potential Powertrain Fault
Published on November 13, 2024
Honda’s premium touring motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour, has been recalled in India due to a potential issue that could lead to engine stalling. This recall follows similar actions taken in international markets and affects specific units manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021. The issue stems from a potential defect in the primary drive gear fastening bolt used in specific engines. Under certain circumstances, this bolt may fail, which could disrupt engine operation and cause the engine to shut down unexpectedly.
To address this, Honda has initiated a recall to replace the affected bolts as a preventive measure. Beginning in the third week of December 2024, Honda BigWing dealerships across India will carry out the replacements free of charge for customers, regardless of whether the motorcycle is still under warranty.
Affected motorcycles were manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021.
Honda BigWing dealers have begun notifying owners about the recall, offering them the option to schedule an inspection. Alternatively, owners can visit the Honda BigWing website, where they can enter their motorcycle’s unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check if their bike is included in the recall campaign.
The latest iteration of the Honda Gold Wing Tour was launched in India last year and is currently priced at Rs 39.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The motorcycle is powered by an 1833 cc liquid-cooled, 24-valve flat-six engine that delivers 125 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Gold Wing Tour has a comprehensive set of features, including an airbag under the safety kit.
