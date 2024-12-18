Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh

With the Dakar Rally just around the corner, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition, priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Pro variant of Hero’s entry-level adventure motorcycle, this limited edition comes at a premium of Rs 3,000 over the standard Pro model. Bookings for the new version are now open, and it will be sold alongside two other variants of the Xpulse 200 lineup.

The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition draws design inspiration from Hero’s rally motorcycles. It features a Gloss Goldfish Silver paint scheme, complemented by a bold ‘Dakar’ logo on the fuel tank. Unique graphic details on the tank include compass coordinates, potentially referencing the Dakar Rally’s location in Saudi Arabia. Beyond these cosmetic changes, the motorcycle retains much of its visual design from the Pro variant.

The Dakar Edition rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear dual-purpose knobby tyres. The suspension setup remains identical to the Pro version, featuring adjustable front telescopic forks with 250mm of travel and 220mm of travel with the rear monoshock. Apart from this, the bike comes equipped with three ABS modes – Road, Off-road, and Rally – that allow riders to adjust ABS intervention to altering terrains.

As for the engine, the Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 199.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

This special edition could serve as a final iteration of the Xpulse 200 4V, likely Hero aiming at clearing inventory before the launch of the larger Xpulse 210. Unveiled at EICMA earlier this year, the Xpulse 210 is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2025.