Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerKawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh

The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp launches Dakar Edition for the Xpulse 200 4V
  • It is priced Rs 3,000 more than the Pro version it is based on
  • Bookings for this limited edition are now open

With the Dakar Rally just around the corner, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition, priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Pro variant of Hero’s entry-level adventure motorcycle, this limited edition comes at a premium of Rs 3,000 over the standard Pro model. Bookings for the new version are now open, and it will be sold alongside two other variants of the Xpulse 200 lineup.

 

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued

 Hero Xpulse 200 4 V Dakar Editio

 

The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition draws design inspiration from Hero’s rally motorcycles. It features a Gloss Goldfish Silver paint scheme, complemented by a bold ‘Dakar’ logo on the fuel tank. Unique graphic details on the tank include compass coordinates, potentially referencing the Dakar Rally’s location in Saudi Arabia. Beyond these cosmetic changes, the motorcycle retains much of its visual design from the Pro variant.

 

The Dakar Edition rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear dual-purpose knobby tyres. The suspension setup remains identical to the Pro version, featuring adjustable front telescopic forks with 250mm of travel and 220mm of travel with the rear monoshock. Apart from this, the bike comes equipped with three ABS modes – Road, Off-road, and Rally – that allow riders to adjust ABS intervention to altering terrains.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension

 Hero Xpulse 200 4 V Dakar Editio 1

As for the engine, the Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 199.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of torque,  paired with a five-speed gearbox. 

 

This special edition could serve as a final iteration of the Xpulse 200 4V, likely Hero aiming at clearing inventory before the launch of the larger Xpulse 210. Unveiled at EICMA earlier this year, the Xpulse 210 is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2025.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Bikes# Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition# Hero Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition# Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition# Hero Xpulse 200 Pro Dakar Edition# Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro# Hero Xpulse 200 4V# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued
  • The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The V2 is the second electric scooter launched under the Vida brand.
    Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants
  • The bigger and larger Xpulse 421 will be based on an all-new platform with the powertrain likely to be derived from the Mavrick 440
    Hero Xpulse 421 Concept Sketch Unveiled At EICMA 2024
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

Latest News

  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
    Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • A total of 207 vehicles are affected, of which 176 units are of the Taycan and 31 units for the E-Tron GT duo.
    Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
    Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved