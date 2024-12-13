Login
Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V.
  • Discontinuation likely due to poor demand.
  • Both motorcycles were powered by Hero’s 199.6 cc engine.

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V from its portfolio of motorcycles, as confirmed by dealer sources. While the models have been delisted from Hero's website, an official statement from Hero MotoCorp is awaited. The 200T, ever since its launch has been in the shadow of its more successful stablemate, the Xpulse 200 4V, and has seen lukewarm sales. The Xtreme 200 4V also failed to captivate Indian buyers, resulting in low demand.

 

Also Read: Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants
 Hero Xpulse 200 T 4 V 28 7402d8b05d

The Xpulse 200T came with 17-inch wheels on both ends

 

The Xpulse 200T was essentially the more road-focused version of the Xpulse 200 adventure bike and rode on 17-inch alloy wheels, different from the Xpulse’s spoked 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The 200T also had a lower handlebar and centre-set footpegs, allowing for a more upright riding position. The motorcycle also had marginally different dimensions over the Xpulse 200 4V, including a longer wheelbase. The 200T was powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that churned out 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while the peak torque stood at 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle was priced at around Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 421 Concept Sketch Unveiled At EICMA 2024

AD 4nXeOgX5Bbf3CUVqW1cAR46gJ1ennrSfh2ZG7Kub VaPO63zBMjHkx1bDhlt 1b35TvX56kI87KVz1uTFLE 8dwDcpfIro7SelqqT6A8meaIAf9IfwFwKLxmrE8 Yz4aZNzg7inREXg?key=Yv6O7oXi crHvoD1sHdtVYu

The Xtreme 200S was a semi-faired bike that was powered by the same engine as the Xpulse 200

 

The Xtreme 200S on the other hand, was a semi faired motorcycle that last received an update in July, 2023. This motorcycle was also powered by the same 199.6 cc oil-cooled engine that churned out similar power figures, and came mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 200S was priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was on sale.


Hero MotoCorp showcased three new motorcycles at EICMA 2024- the new Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250, the Karizma 250. The manufacturer is also expected to launch the Destini 125, which was unveiled earlier this year, sometime soon.

