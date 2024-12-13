Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V from its portfolio of motorcycles, as confirmed by dealer sources. While the models have been delisted from Hero's website, an official statement from Hero MotoCorp is awaited. The 200T, ever since its launch has been in the shadow of its more successful stablemate, the Xpulse 200 4V, and has seen lukewarm sales. The Xtreme 200 4V also failed to captivate Indian buyers, resulting in low demand.

The Xpulse 200T came with 17-inch wheels on both ends

The Xpulse 200T was essentially the more road-focused version of the Xpulse 200 adventure bike and rode on 17-inch alloy wheels, different from the Xpulse’s spoked 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The 200T also had a lower handlebar and centre-set footpegs, allowing for a more upright riding position. The motorcycle also had marginally different dimensions over the Xpulse 200 4V, including a longer wheelbase. The 200T was powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that churned out 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while the peak torque stood at 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle was priced at around Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Xtreme 200S was a semi-faired bike that was powered by the same engine as the Xpulse 200

The Xtreme 200S on the other hand, was a semi faired motorcycle that last received an update in July, 2023. This motorcycle was also powered by the same 199.6 cc oil-cooled engine that churned out similar power figures, and came mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 200S was priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was on sale.



Hero MotoCorp showcased three new motorcycles at EICMA 2024- the new Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250, the Karizma 250. The manufacturer is also expected to launch the Destini 125, which was unveiled earlier this year, sometime soon.