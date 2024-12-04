Login
Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants

The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The V2 is the second electric scooter launched under the Vida brand.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Vida V2 launched in India
  • Powered by a 6 kW motor and varying battery packs depending on the variant
  • Features a 7-inch TFT screen, cruise control, keyless entry and more

Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler arm, Vida, has just launched its second e-scooter called the V2. Offered in three variants, prices of the V2 start with the V2 Lite priced at Rs 96,000, followed by the V2 Plus at Rs 1,15 lakh and the top-spec V2 Pro at Rs 1,35 lakh, all ex-showroom. With a sub-one lakh starting price, the V2 is more accessible to buyers wanting to purchase an electric scooter. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe
 hero Vida V2 launched india carandbike edited 1

Starting with the powertrain, all three variants are powered by the same IP-68 rated 6 kW and 25 Nm PMSM unit drawing power from removable battery packs with varying ratings and capacity depending on the variant. The Lite gets a single battery pack with a 2.2 kWh rating that has a charging time of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The Plus variant features two 1.72 kWh batteries offering a combined battery capacity of 3.44 kWh with a charging time of 5 hours and 15 minutes. Lastly, the Pro variant gets two 3.94 kWh battery packs with a combined capacity of 3.94 kWh, with a charging time of 5 hours and 55 minutes. The charging time for charging the batteries is from 0-80 per cent. 

 

Also Read: Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?

hero Vida V2 launched india carandbike edited 3

Due to the different battery packs, the performance of the V2 also varies depending on the variant. While Lite comes with two riding modes – Eco and Ride, Plus comes with an additional Sport mode. The Pro gets the three riding modes and an additional Custom mode allowing the user to customise the powertrain parameters. Below are some of the specs of the three variants:
 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike

 Vida V2 ProVida V2 PlusVida V2 Lite
Acceleration (0-40kmph)2.9s3.4s4.2s
Real World Range114 km100 km64 km
Kerb Weight125 kg124 kg116 kg
Top Speed90 kmph85 kmph69 kmph

 

The Vida V2 looks identical to the V1 featuring the same shape and contours. In terms of features, all three variants of the V2 feature LED lighting, a 7-inch touch-enabled TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, cruise control, reverse mode, regen assist and more. Along with the existing colour palette offered by Vida, the V2 can be opted in Matte Nexus Blue-Grey (offered only with the Pro variant) and Glossy Sports Red. 

 

Moving to the cycle parts, the scooter is suspended by a telescopic fork and a monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a disc-drum setup and 12-inch alloy wheels. Ground clearance stands at 155 mm while seat height is set at 777 mm.

 

In the current electric two-wheeler market, the Hero Vida V2 goes up against the Ola S1 X, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air and Ampere Nexus

