Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike

Aside from two new motorcycles that headlined the event, Hero MotoCorp showcased a unique three-wheeled scooter concept at Hero World 2024. The brand turned the Vida V1 electric scooter into a reverse trike by adding an additional front wheel, naming it the Hero Sway. Hero says this setup will aid in enhancing stability and improving front-end grip around corners.

The Sway borrows most of its components, such as the headlights, body panels and paint job from the Vida. However, Hero engineers have redesigned the front end to incorporate an additional wheel, coupled with independent front suspension and a disc brake for each front wheel. No additional details have been provided, so it isn’t clear if Hero has also made any other changes to the Vida's powertrain.

In addition to the Sway trike concept, Hero MotoCorp also showcased the ‘JP-X’, a 100 cc super sports motorcycle aimed at riders of the Mini-GP racing series. The brand also showcased the Mini-Max, a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept, at the event.