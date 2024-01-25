Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 25, 2024
- Disc brakes added for each front wheel.
- Reverse trike setup aimed at improving grip and stability.
- Borrows most of the body panels from the Vida V1 scooter
Aside from two new motorcycles that headlined the event, Hero MotoCorp showcased a unique three-wheeled scooter concept at Hero World 2024. The brand turned the Vida V1 electric scooter into a reverse trike by adding an additional front wheel, naming it the Hero Sway. Hero says this setup will aid in enhancing stability and improving front-end grip around corners.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024
The Sway borrows most of its components, such as the headlights, body panels and paint job from the Vida. However, Hero engineers have redesigned the front end to incorporate an additional wheel, coupled with independent front suspension and a disc brake for each front wheel. No additional details have been provided, so it isn’t clear if Hero has also made any other changes to the Vida's powertrain.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
In addition to the Sway trike concept, Hero MotoCorp also showcased the ‘JP-X’, a 100 cc super sports motorcycle aimed at riders of the Mini-GP racing series. The brand also showcased the Mini-Max, a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept, at the event.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16961 second ago
Verstappen also mentioned his interest in trying a MotoGP bike, enjoying Super GT races, and testing a Super Formula car.
-11429 second ago
IFEMA's 5.47 km circuit will feature 20 corners and a mix of street and non-street sections
-9034 second ago
BMW said the problem was with the attachment points for the low beam on the headlamp unit, which could break and cause the headlight reflector to fall out of its intended position
12 hours ago
The 2024 Golf receives styling tweaks, new tech within the cabin and greater range for the plug-in-hybrid variants.
13 hours ago
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.
13 hours ago
Named the Yuan Up in China, the SUV could make its way to other global markets in 2025.
15 hours ago
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
16 hours ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
17 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
17 hours ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
16 hours ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
17 hours ago
We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter
17 hours ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
1 day ago
Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.
1 day ago
The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.