Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike

The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 25, 2024

  • Disc brakes added for each front wheel.
  • Reverse trike setup aimed at improving grip and stability.
  • Borrows most of the body panels from the Vida V1 scooter

Aside from two new motorcycles that headlined the event, Hero MotoCorp showcased a unique three-wheeled scooter concept at Hero World 2024. The brand turned the Vida V1 electric scooter into a reverse trike by adding an additional front wheel, naming it the Hero Sway. Hero says this setup will aid in enhancing stability and improving front-end grip around corners. 

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024

 

The Sway borrows most of its components, such as the headlights, body panels and paint job from the Vida. However, Hero engineers have redesigned the front end to incorporate an additional wheel, coupled with independent front suspension and a disc brake for each front wheel. No additional details have been provided, so it isn’t clear if Hero has also made any other changes to the Vida's powertrain. 

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000

 

In addition to the Sway trike concept, Hero MotoCorp also showcased the ‘JP-X’, a 100 cc super sports motorcycle aimed at riders of the Mini-GP racing series. The brand also showcased the Mini-Max, a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept, at the event.

Hero Vida V1 Pro, Hero Sway, Hero Vida Sway, Hero Vida Trike, Scooters, Concept Two-Wheelers, Bikes, Hero MotoCorp
