Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Features plenty of storage compartments, including luggage racks at the front and rear.
- Features a black and green colour scheme.
- Hero didn’t share any specifications about the Mini-Max’s powertrain.
Hero MotoCorp showcased its utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept, named the Mini-Max at Hero World 2024. Seemingly, Hero MotoCorp is exploring the utility vehicle segment. The Mini-Max is built on a lightweight frame and has plenty of storage compartments that serve its purpose. Hero Motorcorp hasn’t provided any additional information about the two-wheeler, and it is currently not known if the concept will spawn a production vehicle.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
Visually, the Mini-Max features a black and neon green colour scheme and sports a rather small squarish headlamp. The two-wheeler is quite long in dimensions and gets a stepped-up seat with a storage bin underneath, with luggage racks at the front and rear. Other design elements include a small visor up front for better visibility and a front alloy wheel.
The Mini-Max features a black and neon green colour scheme and sports a rather small squarish headlamp
In terms of cycle parts, the two-wheeler is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake setup on both ends. Hero didn’t share any specifications about the Mini-Max’s powertrain or battery at the event.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024
In addition to the Mini-Max, Hero’s other showcases at the event included the ‘JP-X’, a 100 cc super sports motorcycle with a kerb weight of 70 to 75 kg and the ‘Sway’, a three-wheeler with a unique tilting architecture. Hero also unveiled two production-spec motorcycles at the event- the Xtreme 125R and the Mavrick 440.
