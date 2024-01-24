Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024

Hero MotoCorp showcased its utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept, named the Mini-Max at Hero World 2024. Seemingly, Hero MotoCorp is exploring the utility vehicle segment. The Mini-Max is built on a lightweight frame and has plenty of storage compartments that serve its purpose. Hero Motorcorp hasn’t provided any additional information about the two-wheeler, and it is currently not known if the concept will spawn a production vehicle.

Visually, the Mini-Max features a black and neon green colour scheme and sports a rather small squarish headlamp. The two-wheeler is quite long in dimensions and gets a stepped-up seat with a storage bin underneath, with luggage racks at the front and rear. Other design elements include a small visor up front for better visibility and a front alloy wheel.

In terms of cycle parts, the two-wheeler is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake setup on both ends. Hero didn’t share any specifications about the Mini-Max’s powertrain or battery at the event.

In addition to the Mini-Max, Hero’s other showcases at the event included the ‘JP-X’, a 100 cc super sports motorcycle with a kerb weight of 70 to 75 kg and the ‘Sway’, a three-wheeler with a unique tilting architecture. Hero also unveiled two production-spec motorcycles at the event- the Xtreme 125R and the Mavrick 440.