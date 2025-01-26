Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon

Hero MotoCorp made a strong impression at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 by launching 2 scooters and 2 motorcycles, along with showcasing a few concept vehicles. The two-wheeler manufacturer is now gearing up to launch the Karizma XMR Combat Edition in India. This special edition follows the "Combat Edition" theme first introduced with the Xoom 110 scooter, which is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.

The Karizma XMR Combat Edition wears a matte Shadow Grey paint scheme adorned with contrasting “jet fighter” inspired graphics on its body panels – akin to the Xoom 110 scooter. Further changes in this edition include 41mm upside down front forks finished in gold, a larger front disc brake, and a TFT colour display. The kerb weight of the motorcycle has also gone up from 163.5 kg to 166 kg in this edition. Apart from this, it continues to feature full-LED projector headlamps along with a sharp full-LED tail lamp and carries over the design bits of the standard model.



A ride that embodies the soul of our nation. Hero MotoCorp proudly introduces the all-new Karizma XMR Combat edition. Coming soon.#KarizmaXMR #CombatEdition #RepublicDay #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/cridfTOgGd — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) January 26, 2025 undefined undefined

The Karizma XMR Combat Edition will be powered by the same liquid-cooled engine producing 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch.



In terms of prices, the Karizma XMR Combat Edition will command a premium of a couple of thousand over the standard model, which is currently priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Karizma XMR Combat Edition could possibly mark the final edition of the 210cc model, as Hero MotoCorp will be launching the bigger Karizma XMR 250 soon. The latter, showcased at the EICMA Motor Show 2024, has a larger displacement engine, aggressive design updates, and additional features. Pricing details for the Karizma XMR 250 are expected to be announced soon.

