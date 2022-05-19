Hero Splendor+ XTEC Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 72,900

Hero MotoCorp has launched its best-selling commuter motorcycle, the Hero Splendor, in a new model, updating it with new features, and design. The new 100 cc motorcycle is called the Hero Splendor+ XTEC, and it will co-exist along with the other variants of the Hero Splendor, including the Splendor+, the Splendor iSmart, and the Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition. The Splendor+ XTEC comes with new features like a full digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated USB charger and Hero's idle start-stop system (i3S). The Splendor+ XTEC has been priced at Rs. 72,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a 5-year warranty.

The Splendor+ XTEC gets a long list of new features, including call and SMS alerts, real time mileage indicator, low fuel indicator, LED high intensity position lamp, and exclusive graphics. The Splendor+ XTEC also comes with an integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut-off, and Hero MotoCorp's idle start-stop system (i3S). The standard Splendor+ base model is priced at Rs. 69,380 (Ex-showroom Delhi), while the Black & Accent Edition is priced at Rs. 70,700, and prices for the Splendor iSmart begin at Rs. 70,390. This makes the Splendor+ XTEC the most expensive variant in the Hero Splendor family at Rs. 72,900. The Splendor+ XTEC is based on the 97.2 cc engine of the Splendor+, while the Splendor iSmart has a slightly bigger 113.2 cc engine with slightly more performance.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125."

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark - in terms of both technology and visual style and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety."

The new Hero Splendor+ XTEC is available in a choice of four colours - Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White. It's powered by the same 97.2 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 7.9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Splendor+ is one of India's highest-selling motorcycles for severeal decades. In FY 2022, the Hero Splendor was the bestselling motorcycle in India with sales of over 26,65,000 units.