Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh

The Vida V1 electric scooter was launched in two variants, Pro and Plus but the Plus variant was discontinued from the line-up a year down the line. Now, Hero MotoCorp has re-introduced the V1 Plus variant in the line, with it priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh currently. But, if you go to Vida’s website, the effective price of both models, inclusive of the government subsidies, cost of charger etc. is pegged at Rs. 97,800 for the V1 Plus and Rs. 1.26 lakh for the V1 Pro in Delhi, where subsidies for EVs are better.

The Vida V1 Plus is equipped with a 3.44 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Vida V1 Plus has a top speed of 80 kmph and has a real-world range of 100 km. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. It features three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport. Vida offers the electric scooter with two removable batteries of 1.72 kWh each, which can be charged remotely. The batteries take up to 5 hours and 15 mins to charge from 0 per cent to 80 per cent. Both models have continuous power of 3.9 kW and peak power of 6 kW, with maximum torque output of 25 Nm.

The Vida V1 Plus gets the same set of features as the Vida V1 Pro, which include an OTA-enabled 7-inch touchscreen with 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, an S.O.S. alert system, and a two-way throttle for reverse and regenerative assistance. Other features include turn-by-turn navigation, an anti-theft alarm, tracking my bike, remote immobilisation, keyless entry, an electronic seat and handle lock, and cruise control.

The Vida V1 Plus goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Chetak Urbane, Ather 450S and the Ola S1 Air.