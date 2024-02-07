Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount

Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is currently available with a hefty discount of Rs 27,000 on Amazon. This discount applies to all Vida V1 purchases made using any debit or credit cards from the e-commerce website. Originally priced at Rs 1.46 lakh, the scooter can now be had for Rs 1.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) with this offer.

Equipped with a 3.94 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Vida V1 Pro achieves a top speed of 80 kmph and covers a real-world range of 110 km. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It features three distinct riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sports. Additionally, Vida offers the electric scooter with two removable batteries, which can be charged remotely.

In terms of features, it gets an OTA-enabled 7-inch touchscreen with 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, an S.O.S. alert system, and a two-way throttle for reverse and regenerative assistance. Other features include turn-by-turn navigation, an anti-theft alarm, tracking my bike, remote immobilisation, keyless entry, an electronic seat and handle lock, and cruise control.