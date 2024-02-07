Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- Currently available at a discount of Rs 27,000
- This offer is available only through Amazon
- Hero says the Vida V1 has a real-world range of 110 km
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is currently available with a hefty discount of Rs 27,000 on Amazon. This discount applies to all Vida V1 purchases made using any debit or credit cards from the e-commerce website. Originally priced at Rs 1.46 lakh, the scooter can now be had for Rs 1.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) with this offer.
Also Read: Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
Equipped with a 3.94 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Vida V1 Pro achieves a top speed of 80 kmph and covers a real-world range of 110 km. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It features three distinct riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sports. Additionally, Vida offers the electric scooter with two removable batteries, which can be charged remotely.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
In terms of features, it gets an OTA-enabled 7-inch touchscreen with 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, an S.O.S. alert system, and a two-way throttle for reverse and regenerative assistance. Other features include turn-by-turn navigation, an anti-theft alarm, tracking my bike, remote immobilisation, keyless entry, an electronic seat and handle lock, and cruise control.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17727 second ago
50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024
-17411 second ago
As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
-17219 second ago
Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.
-16445 second ago
The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.
-14449 second ago
While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.
-11549 second ago
The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer
-579 second ago
Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs
2 hours ago
After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
2 hours ago
Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory
2 hours ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.
7 days ago
Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle.
11 days ago
Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering
12 days ago
The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear
13 days ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
13 days ago
We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter