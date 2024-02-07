Login

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Currently available at a discount of Rs 27,000
  • This offer is available only through Amazon
  • Hero says the Vida V1 has a real-world range of 110 km

Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is currently available with a hefty discount of Rs 27,000 on Amazon. This discount applies to all Vida V1 purchases made using any debit or credit cards from the e-commerce website. Originally priced at Rs 1.46 lakh, the scooter can now be had for Rs 1.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) with this offer.

 

Also Read: Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter

 

 

Equipped with a 3.94 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Vida V1 Pro achieves a top speed of 80 kmph and covers a real-world range of 110 km. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It features three distinct riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sports. Additionally, Vida offers the electric scooter with two removable batteries, which can be charged remotely.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike

 

In terms of features, it gets an OTA-enabled 7-inch touchscreen with 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, an S.O.S. alert system, and a two-way throttle for reverse and regenerative assistance. Other features include turn-by-turn navigation, an anti-theft alarm, tracking my bike, remote immobilisation, keyless entry, an electronic seat and handle lock, and cruise control.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Vida V1 Pro# Hero Vida electric scooter# Hero Vida E scooter# Vida V1 Pro# Vida Electric# Discount Deals# Amazon India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Vida V1

Hero Vida V1

Hero Vida V1

Starts at ₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Vida V1 Specifications
View Vida V1 Features

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17727 second ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-17411 second ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17219 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-16445 second ago

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14449 second ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11549 second ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-579 second ago

Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle.

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering

Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear

Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.

Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Commuter Sprint
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Commuter Sprint
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

13 days ago

We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved