Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter

Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • With the press of a button, the front windshield section lifts vertically, revealing the electric scooter inside.
  • The power figures for the vehicle are 13.4 bhp for the 3-wheeler and 4 bhp for the scooter.
  • The 3-wheeler vehicle has a top speed of 50 km/h, while the scooter is slightly faster, at 60 km/h.

Hero MotoCorp's Surge startup has introduced the Hero Surge S32, a modular electric vehicle that serves as both an electric scooter and a 3-wheeler (3W) EV. Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle. It can transform into a standalone electric scooter in just three minutes. The brand hasn't mentioned if this concept will spawn a production version or not.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights

The brand hasn't mentioned if this concept will spawn a production version or not

 

With the press of a button, the front windshield section lifts vertically, revealing the electric scooter inside. The scooter connects to the 3-wheeler vehicle's components, powertrain, and battery through a manual electric interface. To use the scooter separately, the user has to disconnect the scooter from the three-wheeler.

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: In Pictures

The 3-wheeler's load-carrying capacity is 500 kg

 

The power figures for the vehicle are 13.4 bhp for the 3-wheeler and 4 bhp for the scooter, supported by an 11 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery, respectively. The 3-wheeler vehicle has a top speed of 50 km/h, while the scooter is slightly faster, at 60 km/h. The 3W's load-carrying capacity is 500 kg, making it suitable for various cargo requirements. 

 

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Surge# Three wheeler# electric two-wheelers# electric three-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4142 second ago

The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2955 second ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2671 second ago

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-711 second ago

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.

Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen
Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering

Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.

Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear

Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved