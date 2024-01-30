Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- With the press of a button, the front windshield section lifts vertically, revealing the electric scooter inside.
- The power figures for the vehicle are 13.4 bhp for the 3-wheeler and 4 bhp for the scooter.
- The 3-wheeler vehicle has a top speed of 50 km/h, while the scooter is slightly faster, at 60 km/h.
Hero MotoCorp's Surge startup has introduced the Hero Surge S32, a modular electric vehicle that serves as both an electric scooter and a 3-wheeler (3W) EV. Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle. It can transform into a standalone electric scooter in just three minutes. The brand hasn't mentioned if this concept will spawn a production version or not.
With the press of a button, the front windshield section lifts vertically, revealing the electric scooter inside. The scooter connects to the 3-wheeler vehicle's components, powertrain, and battery through a manual electric interface. To use the scooter separately, the user has to disconnect the scooter from the three-wheeler.
The 3-wheeler's load-carrying capacity is 500 kg
The power figures for the vehicle are 13.4 bhp for the 3-wheeler and 4 bhp for the scooter, supported by an 11 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery, respectively. The 3-wheeler vehicle has a top speed of 50 km/h, while the scooter is slightly faster, at 60 km/h. The 3W's load-carrying capacity is 500 kg, making it suitable for various cargo requirements.
