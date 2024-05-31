Hero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 Launched At Rs 82,911
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on May 31, 2024
Highlights
- Splendor+Xtec 2.0 celebrates 30 years of the commuter motorcycle
- Receives a dual-tone paint scheme
- Features a LED headlight and all-digital instrument console
The king of the commuter motorcycle market, the Hero Splendor, has completed 30 years of continuous production and to commemorate the milestone, Hero MotoCorp has launched the latest generation Splendor+ Xtec 2.0. The latest generation of the frugal Hero Splendor+ Xtec has been priced at Rs 82,911 ex-showroom, which is Rs 3,000 costlier than the standard Xtec variant.
For the Xtec 2.0 variant, Hero has equipped the Splendor+ with an LED headlamp and revised graphics. In addition to that, it comes draped in new dual-tone colourways of matte Grey, Gloss Black and Gloss Red. Besides that, the bodyline and utilitarian character of the motorcycle remain the same with the robust build, side hooks to mount goods/luggage and the small tail rack.
The 100 cc single-cylinder engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 73 kmpl.
Powering the Splendor Xtec 2.0 is the same tried and tested 100 cc air-cooled mill that makes 7.09 bhp of max power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Known to be capable of carrying loads beyond its rated capacity and the abuse of day-to-day commuting over all sorts of Indian road terrains, the Splendor still manages to return a claimed mileage of 73 kmpl.
Digital instrument console of Splendor+ Xtec 2.0
The Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 features an all-digital instrument console that is Bluetooth-compatible for call and message notifications and more. The digital console features a real-time mileage indicator, service reminder, side stand indicator and other features. The Xtec 2.0 also features Hero MotoCorp's idle start-stop system.
The digital instrument console has Bluetooth connectivity and has a handy real-time mileage indicator.
For cycle parts, the motorcycle is equipped with a telescopic fork and dual shock absorbers for the suspension, and drum brakes at both ends. In the highly competitive 100cc commuter segment, the Hero Splendor+Xtec 2.0 rivals the Honda Shine 100 (Rs 64,900) and the Bajaj Platina 100 (Rs 67,808).
Subtle and minor cosmetic changes have been incorporated in the Hero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0, but the overall silhouette remains the same.
The Hero Splendor has consistently been India's highest-selling motorcycle, since it was first introduced in 1994, as part of the erstwhile partnership between Hero and Honda. In fact, the Splendor became so popular that its sales soon surpassed that of its predecessor, the Hero Honda CD100, the original four-stroke 100 cc motorcycle which became India's favourite in the 1980s. Today, the Hero Splendor continues to be a hot favourite, and in April 2024 alone, more than 3.2 lakh units of the Hero Splendor were sold, accounting for over 62 per cent of Hero MotoCorp's overall sales.
