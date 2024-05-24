Login
Bajaj Working On A New 125 cc Bike; Will Take On TVS Raider & Hero Xtreme 125R

Yes, Bajaj has a Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS125, but what it doesn’t have is the ‘N 125’.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto is testing a new 125 cc bike
  • Likely to be called the Pulsar N125
  • Will go up against the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125

Bajaj Auto never shies away from offering multiple motorcycle options in the same segment and now the Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer is getting ready with a new 125 cc model. No, it is not the 125 cc Bajaj Bruzer CNG, but it is likely to be the Pulsar N 125. And yes, you may argue that Bajaj already has the Pulsar 125 and the NS 125 in its portfolio, but it doesn’t have the ‘N 125’, so far and there is no reason why it shouldn’t have one. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

Bajaj 125 cc Bike Test Mule

The spy shots of the test mule of the new Bajaj 125 cc bike reveal that the model is based on the Pulsar N160. The headlight design along with the split seat and the LCD instrument console seem to be the same as on the Pulsar N160 and N150. Expect the motorcycle to get the same 125 cc engine as on the Pulsar 125, but with a slightly higher power and torque output.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Bruzer 125 CNG Bike Launch Date Revealed

Bajaj 125 cc Bike Test Mule 2

What also needs to be noted is that the test mule had a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. Expect Bajaj to offer a single-channel ABS on this bike. The frame and the suspension setup also seems to be in line with the N series of Pulsar bikes rather than the regular models, with a diamond-frame chassis in place. 

 

The current Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the NS125 models are priced in the range of Rs. 90,771 to Rs. 1 lakh. Expect this new model to be priced between the two. It is likely to be launched during the festive season this year. It will go up against the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R. 

 

Source: Acko Drive

# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj bikes in India# Bajaj Bikes# Bajaj 125 cc bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

