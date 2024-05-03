Login
Bajaj Bruzer 125 CNG Bike Launch Date Revealed

The all-new Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on June 18, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj all set to launch the 'Bruzer' CNG bike on June 18, 2024
  • It will likely be based on an existing 125 cc bike platform from Bajaj
  • There is no other CNG motorcycle in the world at the moment

The first CNG motorcycle in India will be launched on June 18, 2024, and the same has been confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, at the launch of the all-new Pulsar NS400. Coming back to the CNG motorcycle, it is likely to be named the Bruzer 125 CNG. Bajaj had filed a trademark for ‘Bruzer’ way back in 2016. It will be targeted towards the mass market and fuel-efficiency conscious customers, with aggressive pricing. Expect more CNG models likely to be launched in India over the next few years. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG Powered Motorcycle Soon

bajaj pulsar cng spy shot 2

Source: Rushlane

 

The idea is to position the motorcycle as a new commuter motorcycle in the 100-125 cc segment and have low running costs and superior efficiency, compared to a regular petrol commuter motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launched In India 

 

The spyshots of the Bajaj Bruzer 125 reveal a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The test bike was equipped with a disc-drum setup, which will most probably have a single-channel ABS. Expect Bajaj to offer a drum brake setup with a combined braking system.

Bajaj CNG commuter bike edited 1

Source: Zigwheels

 

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Spied Testing Again

 

The Bajaj CNG bike has been spied testing quite a few times and it is expected to carry a completely new design language, rather than being based on an existing model. The spyshots do reveal a bulky fuel tank, which no doubt hints at a dual-fuel system, where the motorcycle can run on CNG and petrol.

 

There is no other CNG motorcycle in the world at the moment and if Bajaj can price it right, they have been doing it consistently for a while now, then the Bruzer 125 CNG could be a potential game-changer for the company. 

