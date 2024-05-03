Bajaj Bruzer 125 CNG Bike Launch Date Revealed

The first CNG motorcycle in India will be launched on June 18, 2024, and the same has been confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, at the launch of the all-new Pulsar NS400. Coming back to the CNG motorcycle, it is likely to be named the Bruzer 125 CNG. Bajaj had filed a trademark for ‘Bruzer’ way back in 2016. It will be targeted towards the mass market and fuel-efficiency conscious customers, with aggressive pricing. Expect more CNG models likely to be launched in India over the next few years.

Source: Rushlane

The idea is to position the motorcycle as a new commuter motorcycle in the 100-125 cc segment and have low running costs and superior efficiency, compared to a regular petrol commuter motorcycle.

The spyshots of the Bajaj Bruzer 125 reveal a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The test bike was equipped with a disc-drum setup, which will most probably have a single-channel ABS. Expect Bajaj to offer a drum brake setup with a combined braking system.

Source: Zigwheels

The Bajaj CNG bike has been spied testing quite a few times and it is expected to carry a completely new design language, rather than being based on an existing model. The spyshots do reveal a bulky fuel tank, which no doubt hints at a dual-fuel system, where the motorcycle can run on CNG and petrol.

There is no other CNG motorcycle in the world at the moment and if Bajaj can price it right, they have been doing it consistently for a while now, then the Bruzer 125 CNG could be a potential game-changer for the company.