Bajaj Pulsar CNG Motorcycle Revealed In New Spy Shots

Bajaj Auto looks to be getting ready to launch India’s first CNG-powered two-wheeler. Test prototypes of the Bajaj CNG motorcycle have been spotted on multiple occasions and now, latest spy shots reveal the bike, although still heavily camouflaged. The design of the CNG bike appears to be quite different from what we have seen in any other Bajaj commuter motorcycle, and the most distinctive element is the rather bulky fuel tank.

The pictures reveal a few design elements, although the bike has a distinctive commuter bike design. There’s an LED headlight up front, along with a small cowl, hand-guards and five-spoke alloy wheels. The bike has a single disc brake on the front wheel, and will likely come with several variants, including one offering single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

Earlier spy shots revealed quite a few details of the upcoming CNG motorcycle.

The new Bajaj motorcycle is expected to come with a dual-fuel system, just like CNG-powered passenger cars. So, this means that the bike is likely to be capable of running either on petrol or in CNG. Once launched, the Bajaj CNG bike is expected to have low running costs, and will be targeted at multiple markets, including urban and semi-urban markets. According to some reports, the CNG motorcycle from Bajaj is likely to be called Bruzer, and Bajaj had filed a trademark for the name as far back as in 2016. We expect the Bajaj CNG bike to be launched sometime in the next few months, and it will be positioned as a commuter motorcycle, somewhere between the 100-125 cc segment.

