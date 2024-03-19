Login
Bajaj Pulsar CNG Motorcycle Revealed In New Spy Shots

So far, specifications and launch date are not known, but the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle will be the first production CNG motorcycle when it goes on sale.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj CNG motorcycle spied on test again
  • Expected to be introduced with petrol and CNG
  • Bajaj CNG bike to be positioned as an entry-level commuter bike

Bajaj Auto looks to be getting ready to launch India’s first CNG-powered two-wheeler. Test prototypes of the Bajaj CNG motorcycle have been spotted on multiple occasions and now, latest spy shots reveal the bike, although still heavily camouflaged. The design of the CNG bike appears to be quite different from what we have seen in any other Bajaj commuter motorcycle, and the most distinctive element is the rather bulky fuel tank. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again

 

The pictures reveal a few design elements, although the bike has a distinctive commuter bike design. There’s an LED headlight up front, along with a small cowl, hand-guards and five-spoke alloy wheels. The bike has a single disc brake on the front wheel, and will likely come with several variants, including one offering single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

 

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch World's First CNG-Powered Motorcycle

 

Earlier spy shots revealed quite a few details of the upcoming CNG motorcycle.

 

The new Bajaj motorcycle is expected to come with a dual-fuel system, just like CNG-powered passenger cars. So, this means that the bike is likely to be capable of running either on petrol or in CNG. Once launched, the Bajaj CNG bike is expected to have low running costs, and will be targeted at multiple markets, including urban and semi-urban markets.  According to some reports, the CNG motorcycle from Bajaj is likely to be called Bruzer, and Bajaj had filed a trademark for the name as far back as in 2016. We expect the Bajaj CNG bike to be launched sometime in the next few months, and it will be positioned as a commuter motorcycle, somewhere between the 100-125 cc segment. 

 

# Bajaj CNG Motorcycle# Bajaj CNG bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
