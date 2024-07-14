Login
Why Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125

The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched on July 5 and is the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Freedom 125 is equipped with a 2 kg CNG cylinder under the seat.
  • Has a fuel tank capacity of 2 litres.
  • Prices for the motorcycle start at Rs 95,000.

Bajaj launched the Freedom 125 on July 5, as the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle. The motorcycle is equipped with a CNG cylinder under the seat that can hold 2 kg of gas and a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank, with Bajaj saying that the Freedom, when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. However, one of the questions that was asked following the launch was why the motorcycle didn’t have larger fuel tanks for the bike.  Abraham Joseph, Managing Director, Chetak Technologies, stated at the motorcycle’s launch event that equipping the motorcycle with a 2 kg CNG tank had a few reasons behind it. 

 

He started off by stating that Bajaj wanted to maintain a certain level of appeal to the motorcycle’s design, and maintain compact proportions. About the petrol tank, it was designed to serve as a backup in case the rider couldn’t find a CNG filling station and hence has a capacity of 2 litres.  

 

Bajaj Freedom 13
 The CNG cylinder on the Freedom 125 can hold up to 2 kg of gas

 

However, among the main reasons mentioned was weight. The CNG cylinder of the motorcycle weighs 18 kilograms (2 kg CNG capacity) when filled with gas, and Joseph stated that a larger tank would lead to a further increase in the motorcycle's relatively higher kerb weight of 149 kg, which could affect its riding dynamics. Consequently, there’s also the fact that a larger tank would also be harder to integrate beneath the seat. It was however stated that the company would explore other ways to further decrease the motorcycle’s weight, which could involve the usage of composite materials. He also requested GAIL (Gas Authority of India Ltd) to start dispensing gas at higher pressures in the ballpark of 350 bar, so that a new fuel tank that can withstand the pressure can be added, which will provide the motorcycle with more range.

 

Bajaj Freedom 10

The company didn't add a larger CNG tank to preserve the vehicle's riding dynamics

 

Speaking about the reasons for the tank size, Joseph said “A motorcycle is a very compact product, the beauty comes out of the functional bits, which are designed to look really nice. The CNG tank is a heavy part, this tank for example weighs almost 16 kg. On the motorcycle, to achieve its dynamics, we’ve been very careful to ensure that the position of the tank is very well taken care of and this tank with 16 kg of tank weight and 2 kg of fuel take sit to 18 kg, which is similar in weight to a Pulsar’s gas tank filled with gasoline. So we’ve tried to make it very good dynamically.”

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Top Five Highlights 7

The Bajaj Freedom 125 starts at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom)

 

The other main reason mentioned was cost. Joseph mentioned that a larger tank would be a more expensive piece of kit, which would further add to the motorcycle’s final price tag, which starts at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom). It was also stated that the company didn’t believe that the Freedom 125 would be purchased just for its fuel economy and as a result, equipped the motorcycle with a range of features to improve its overall feel. In turn, the company had to compromise on the larger fuel tank to save costs.

 

Joseph said “One of the points that was raised is will people buy it just for its fuel economy? We don’t think so, and as a result, we’ve put so much on it to make it stand on its own feet in terms of features, comfort, seat length, technology, everything has been looked at, and this was a compromise. The tank is a very expensive part. We will however in the future try to make it more lightweight, using composites and costs should come into place”


 

