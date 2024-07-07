Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the Freedom 125 in the Indian market. The very first production-spec CNG-powered motorcycle in the world, the Freedom 125 is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom). With bookings open since July 5, here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle that you need to know before purchasing one.

2 KG CNG Tank



The new Freedom 125 gets a 2 KG CNG tank under the seat of the Freedom, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame.



2 Litre Fuel Tank



Aside from the CNG tank, the motorcycle also gets an auxillary petrol tank with a capacity of 2 litres, which sits just ahead of the seat.

102 KM/KG CNG-Only Mileage



Bajaj says the Freedom, when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG.



330 KM Combined Range



The CNG-only range of the motorcycle is 200 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres.

785 MM Seat



The Freedom features what Bajaj deems is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, which measures 785 mm in length.



125 cc Engine

The Bajaj Freedom is equipped with a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.

93 KM Top Speed



Top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when using petrol.

5-Speed Gearbox



The 125 cc engine in the Freedom is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

3 Variants



The bike will be available in three variants – Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED





Rs 95,000 Price Tag



The Freedom starts at Rs 95,000 for the base Drum variant, while the Drum LED and Disc LED variants are priced at Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively. (All prices, ex-showroom)



