Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Here are the top ten stats about the Bajaj Freedom 125 that you need to know before purchasing one
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj launched the Freedom 125 on July 5.
  • The Freedom 125 is the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle.
  • Prices range from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh.

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the Freedom 125 in the Indian market. The very first production-spec CNG-powered motorcycle in the world, the Freedom 125 is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom). With bookings open since July 5, here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle that you need to know before purchasing one.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

bajaj freedom cng motorcycle launched in india at rs 95000 nitin gadkari attends carandbike 1

2 KG CNG Tank


The new Freedom 125 gets a 2 KG CNG tank under the seat of the Freedom, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame. 


2 Litre Fuel Tank


Aside from the CNG tank, the motorcycle also gets an auxillary petrol tank with a capacity of 2 litres, which sits just ahead of the seat.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Top Five Highlights 3

102 KM/KG CNG-Only Mileage


Bajaj says the Freedom, when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. 
 

330 KM Combined Range


The CNG-only range of the motorcycle is 200 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures
 bajaj freedom 125 cng motorcycle launched in india at rs 95000 carandbike 2

 

785 MM Seat 


The Freedom features what Bajaj deems is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, which measures 785 mm in length.


125 cc Engine

 

The Bajaj Freedom is equipped with a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights
 

93 KM Top Speed


Top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when using petrol. 

Bajaj Freedom 125 12

 

5-Speed Gearbox


The 125 cc engine in the Freedom is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Variants Explained
 

3 Variants


The bike will be available in three variants – Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED

 

New
 

Rs 95,000 Price Tag


The Freedom starts at Rs 95,000 for the base Drum variant, while the Drum LED and Disc LED variants are priced at Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively. (All prices, ex-showroom)


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Starts at ₹ 95,000 - 1.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Freedom 125 Specifications
View Freedom 125 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

