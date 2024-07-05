Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures

Bajaj Auto has finally taken the wraps off the Freedom 125, the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle. It is available in three variants – Drum, priced at Rs 95,000, Drum LED, at Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-spec Disc LED variant (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Bajaj has effectively opened bookings for the motorcycle, with deliveries slated to commence in Maharashtra and Gujarat first.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

The CNG motorcycle gets a simple minimalistic look with an LED headlight in the top two variants. A total of five colour options will be available on the motorcycle.

Bajaj claims the single-piece 785 mm seat is the longest in the segment.

The dimensions of the Freedom 125 are 785 mm in length and 825 mm in height.

The ground clearance of the bike is 170 mm while the wheelbase stands at 1340 mm.

Only the top-spec variant features a front disc brake.

The Freedom 125 has a 2 kg CNG cylinder integrated under the seat, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame.

There is also a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat.

The petrol and CNG refuelling ports are positioned under a common tank flap.

The motorcycle is powered by a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine producing a peak 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.

The instrument cluster is a negative LCD unit with Bluetooth connectivity on the top variant.

Riders can change between CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube on the go.

Bajaj has claimed a 102 km per kg mileage while running on CNG and a 65 kmpl efficiency when using petrol.