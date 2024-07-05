Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Suzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 SIndian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures

Bajaj has launched its latest two-wheeler offering, a rather unique one, as it is the only CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj launches the Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle
  • It is available in three variants
  • Prices start at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto has finally taken the wraps off the Freedom 125, the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle. It is available in three variants – Drum, priced at Rs 95,000, Drum LED, at Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-spec Disc LED variant (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Bajaj has effectively opened bookings for the motorcycle, with deliveries slated to commence in Maharashtra and Gujarat first. 

 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 10

 

The CNG motorcycle gets a simple minimalistic look with an LED headlight in the top two variants. A total of five colour options will be available on the motorcycle.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 8

 

Bajaj claims the single-piece 785 mm seat is the longest in the segment. 

 

New

 

The dimensions of the Freedom 125 are 785 mm in length and 825 mm in height. 

 

New3

 

The ground clearance of the bike is 170 mm while the wheelbase stands at 1340 mm.

  

New2 

Only the top-spec variant features a front disc brake. 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 16

 

The Freedom 125 has a 2 kg CNG cylinder integrated under the seat, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 3

 

There is also a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 9

 

The petrol and CNG refuelling ports are positioned under a common tank flap. 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 2

 

The motorcycle is powered by a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine producing a peak 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 1

 

The instrument cluster is a negative LCD unit with Bluetooth connectivity on the top variant.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 15

 

Riders can change between CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube on the go. 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 10

 

Bajaj has claimed a 102 km per kg mileage while running on CNG and a 65 kmpl efficiency when using petrol.

# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Freedom 125# Bajaj Freedom CNG bike# Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle# Bajaj Freedom CNG pictures# Freedom CNG bike# CNG Bikes# Bikes# Bajaj CNG Bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Deliveries will begin in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Phase 1; first-ever CNG bike will be available in a total of three variants.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom claims to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer applied for the Freedom trademark with the ‘flying B’ logo on June 28, 2024; bike expected to be priced near the Rs 1 lakh mark.
    Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details
  • Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here’s what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The upcoming commuter will feature a toggle switch to change between CNG and petrol.
    Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Teased Officially: Launch On July 5

Latest News

  • Bajaj has launched its latest two-wheeler offering, a rather unique one, as it is the only CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Deliveries will begin in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Phase 1; first-ever CNG bike will be available in a total of three variants.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
  • The new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced sometime in August 2024.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024
  • Passenger vehicle sales continued to slide for a second month in a row as FADA reported a sub-1 per cent sales growth in June 2024.
    FADA Reports Tepid Sales In June 2024 As Passenger Vehicle Segment Continues To Slide
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom claims to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Taking the CBU route, the R12 and R12 nineT are both part of BMW Motorrad’s heritage line-up. Deliveries are slated to commence in September.
    BMW R12 nineT And R12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 19.90 Lakh
  • Have you been considering the new Tata Altroz Racer? Well, let us help you decide. Here are 3 reasons you should consider it and 3 reasons why you should avoid it.
    Tata Altroz Racer: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Both models will be sold alongside the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and other large-capacity Honda motorcycles.
    Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
  • The Jimny is offered with flat cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with additional benefits for buyers availing MSIL’s financial services.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
  • Spied during test, once launched the KLX 230 will go up against the Hero Xpulse 4V in terms of displacement
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

Research More on Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Expected Price : ₹ 90,000 - 1.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 5, 2024

Popular Bajaj Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved