Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

Deliveries will begin in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Phase 1; first-ever CNG bike will be available in a total of three variants.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Freedom CNG bike launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • First-of-its-kind arrangement sees the inclusion of a 2kg CNG cylinder located underneath the seat.
  • Bike to be available with a front disc brake in range-topping form.

Bajaj Auto has launched the world’s first petrol-CNG motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom, at Rs 95,000. The bike will be available in three variants – Drum, Drum LED (Rs 1.05 lakh) and Disc LED (Rs 1.10 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). As for the colour palette, the Freedom will be available in a total of five colours. Bookings for the Bajaj Freedom are now open at the company’s dealerships, as well as on its website. Deliveries will commence in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat to begin with.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

bajaj freedom 125 front profile view

Top-of-the-line Freedom is equipped with a front disc brake; seven colour options on offer.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125: CNG tank construction, capacity

 

Central to the Bajaj Freedom is its powertrain. Bajaj has cleverly integrated a 2kg CNG cylinder under the seat of the Freedom, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame. A 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank sits just ahead of the seat. At the launch, Bajaj revealed it has conducted 11 tests on the Freedom, including impact tests and a truck-runover test, with the CNG tank emerging unharmed in all tests.

 

bajaj freedom 125 cng tank under the seat

The CNG tank is nestled within the bike's trellis frame, under the seat.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Power and performance

 

Power output for the 125 cc, single-cylinder engine is rated at 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. Top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when using petrol. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube.

 

bajaj freedom 125 cng bike fuel filler port cover

The petrol and CNG refuelling ports are housed under a common flap.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Fuel efficiency and range

 

Bajaj says the Freedom, when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogramme of CNG. CNG-only range of the motorcycle is pegged at 200 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres.

 

When running on CNG, the Freedom will slash daily running costs by 50 per cent, lower CO2 emissions by 26 per cent and enable owners to save up to Rs 75,000 in fuel costs over 5 years, compared to a pure-petrol 125 cc motorcycle.

 

bajaj freedom 125 cng motorcycle negative LCD cluster

Negative LCD cluster incorporates Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Components and features

 

The motorcycle is equipped with a conventional telescopic fork (wearing sleeve protectors), a linked-type mono rear shock and also has a front disc brake in top-spec form, with a combined braking system offered as standard. As the Bajaj Freedom does not have a conventional fuel tank housing, Bajaj has been able to fit what it deems is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, which measures 785 mm in length. Also included is a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity on the top-of-the-line variant.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Wheels and seat height

 

The Bajaj Freedom 125 rides on a 17-inch front wheel, and a 16-inch rear wheel, both sporting 120/70-section rubber (90/80- and 100/80-section on the base Drum variant). Seat height is rated at 825 mm.

