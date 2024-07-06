Login
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Variants Explained

The Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is offered in three variants; Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle launched
  • Prices start at Rs 95,000 for the Drum variant
  • Gets a 2kg CNG tank and a 2-litre fuel tank

Bajaj Auto has launched a CNG-petrol motorcycle named the Freedom 125. It is the world’s first bike to run on CNG (compressed natural gas), along with its switchability to Petrol. The brand has integrated a 2 kg CNG tank beneath the rider's seat, while the 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank sits just ahead of the seat.  According to the company, with combined fuel of both CNG and petrol, the Bajaj Freedom has a range of 330 km.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

 

 

Bajaj states that when running solely on CNG, the bike can travel up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike's CNG-only range is 200 kilometres. When combined with the petrol tank mileage, the bike can cover a range of up to 330 kilometres. We will be reviewing the Bajaj Freedom soon, and will try and test the fuel efficiency figures claimed by the company, so look out for our review, coming on July 14, 2024.

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 11

 

The Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is offered in three variants. Common factors in all three variants are, of course, engine performance, range, and tank capacity. Let us take a closer look at the distinctive features offered, variant-wise. 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum 

Price: 95,000 (introductory, ex-showroom)

 

Halogen headlamp
Small LCD screen without connectivity
Drum brakes (130-front & 110-rear)
Tyres – 17-inch front & 16-inch rear
Sheet metal belly pan
No tank cover flap

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures

 

New

 

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum LED 

Price: 1.05 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
 

LED Headlamp
Small LCD screen without connectivity
Drum brakes (130-front & 130-rear)
Plastic + steel metal belly pan
Tank cover flap

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 16

Bajaj Freedom 125: Disc LED

Price: 1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
 

LED headlamp
Inverted full LCD with Bluetooth Connectivity
240-front disc brake & 130-rear drum
Tank cover flap
Plastic + steel metal belly pan


 

