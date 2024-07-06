Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Variants Explained

Bajaj Auto has launched a CNG-petrol motorcycle named the Freedom 125. It is the world’s first bike to run on CNG (compressed natural gas), along with its switchability to Petrol. The brand has integrated a 2 kg CNG tank beneath the rider's seat, while the 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank sits just ahead of the seat. According to the company, with combined fuel of both CNG and petrol, the Bajaj Freedom has a range of 330 km.

Bajaj states that when running solely on CNG, the bike can travel up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike's CNG-only range is 200 kilometres. When combined with the petrol tank mileage, the bike can cover a range of up to 330 kilometres. We will be reviewing the Bajaj Freedom soon, and will try and test the fuel efficiency figures claimed by the company, so look out for our review, coming on July 14, 2024.

The Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is offered in three variants. Common factors in all three variants are, of course, engine performance, range, and tank capacity. Let us take a closer look at the distinctive features offered, variant-wise.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum

Price: 95,000 (introductory, ex-showroom)

Halogen headlamp Small LCD screen without connectivity Drum brakes (130-front & 110-rear) Tyres – 17-inch front & 16-inch rear Sheet metal belly pan No tank cover flap

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum LED

Price: 1.05 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)



LED Headlamp Small LCD screen without connectivity Drum brakes (130-front & 130-rear) Plastic + steel metal belly pan Tank cover flap

Bajaj Freedom 125: Disc LED

Price: 1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)



LED headlamp Inverted full LCD with Bluetooth Connectivity 240-front disc brake & 130-rear drum Tank cover flap Plastic + steel metal belly pan



