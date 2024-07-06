Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights

Bajaj Auto has finally launched what is arguably one of its most important products in recent times, the Freedom CNG motorcycle. This is the very first petrol-CNG motorcycle in the world. The motorcycle is offered in three variants, with prices starting from Rs 95,000 onwards. Here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000

CNG tank and mileage



The Bajaj Freedom features a 2 kg CNG tank under its seat

The biggest talking point about the Bajaj Freedom is the 2 kg CNG tank, integrated beneath the seat. The motorcycle also features a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. Bajaj claims that when running purely on CNG, the bike will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike’s CNG-only range stands at 200 kilometres, which, in combination with the petrol tank mileage, will result in a range of up to 330 kilometres.



When running on CNG, the Freedom will slash daily running costs by 50 per cent, lower CO2 emissions by 26 per cent and enable owners to save up to Rs 75,000 in fuel costs over 5 years, compared to a pure-petrol 125 cc motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Engine



The bike is powered by a 125 cc engine

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures



Variants and Colour Options



The Freedom is offered in three variants

The Bajaj Freedom will be offered in three variants- Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED. The top-end variant is offered with a disc brake up front, and an LED headlight. The mid-variant misses out the front disc brake, while the base variant, aside from featuring drum brakes on both ends, gets a non-LED headlight.

The list of colour options offered on the bike

The base Drum variant is offered with two colour options- Pewter Grey with yellow accents, and Ebony Black with red accents. The other two variants are offered with five colour options- Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter Grey with black accents, and Ebony Black with grey accents.



Features



The top-end model of the Freedom gets a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth

The motorcycle features a 785 mm seat, which Bajaj says is the longest seat yet fitted on a motorcycle in this segment. The top-of-the-line variant also benefits from a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, while the lower variants get a more basic LCD cluster with no Bluetooth connectivity.



Price and Availability



Prices for the bike range from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh

Prices for the motorcycle start at Rs 95,000 for the base-spec Drum variant, with the mid-spec Drum LED variant priced at Rs 1.05 lakh while the top-spec Disc LED variant can be had for Rs 1.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the Bajaj Freedom are now open at the company’s dealerships, as well as on its website. Deliveries will commence in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat to begin with.