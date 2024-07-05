Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

UPDATE: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000

Bajaj is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle today. The motorcycle has been teased a few times before, revealing a few details about it. To be named the Bajaj Freedom, the CNG-powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular petrol motorcycle.



The Bajaj Freedom is expected to be a commuter-class motorcycle featuring a CNG tank that will be located under the seat along the length of the motorcycle. The seat will be a notably long and wide one-piece unit overlapping a certain portion of the petrol fuel tank and ending with a grab rail. Expect all the lighting on the Bajaj Freedom to be all-LED, five-spoke alloy wheels and a semi-digital instrument console.

In terms of cycle parts, the Bajaj Freedom will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be done by a disc-drum setup, although expect an all-drum variant to be on offer as well.

For the powertrain, the Bajaj Freedom will feature a sloper-style single-cylinder mill in the displacement range of 110 cc to 125 cc, coupled to a four or five-speed gearbox. In terms of power output expect it to be in the ballpark of 110 cc commuter motorcycles.



