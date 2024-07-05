Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
UPDATE: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000
Bajaj is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle today. The motorcycle has been teased a few times before, revealing a few details about it. To be named the Bajaj Freedom, the CNG-powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular petrol motorcycle.
The Bajaj Freedom is expected to be a commuter-class motorcycle featuring a CNG tank that will be located under the seat along the length of the motorcycle. The seat will be a notably long and wide one-piece unit overlapping a certain portion of the petrol fuel tank and ending with a grab rail. Expect all the lighting on the Bajaj Freedom to be all-LED, five-spoke alloy wheels and a semi-digital instrument console.
In terms of cycle parts, the Bajaj Freedom will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be done by a disc-drum setup, although expect an all-drum variant to be on offer as well.
For the powertrain, the Bajaj Freedom will feature a sloper-style single-cylinder mill in the displacement range of 110 cc to 125 cc, coupled to a four or five-speed gearbox. In terms of power output expect it to be in the ballpark of 110 cc commuter motorcycles.
Bajaj is all set to launch the world's first CNG motorcycle today.
The motorcycle will be named the Bajaj Freedom.
According to a display board at the launch event, Bajaj claims that its latest product will “ turn the world of motorcycling on its head”.
Bajaj had shown the motorcycle's name badge yesterday in a teaser video. In the video, the second ‘e’ in Freedom is finished in the colours of the Indian flag.
One of the most talked about features of the motorcycle has been its long seat, seen before in teaser videos.
And the event is underway. First up is the welcome address from Bajaj Auto's Head of Marketing, Deepika Warrier.
The event is also being attended by none other than Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.
Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto says that the Freedom will be equipped with the largest seat on any motorcycle, and will feature a specially developed monolink suspension.
And lo, Bajaj has unveiled the Freedom, and we must say, it does look interesting.
The motorcycle features a CNG tank mounted beneath the seat, and Bajaj claims a combined range of 330 km for the bike. The motorcycle features a 125 cc engine with a power output of 9.37 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.
The motorcycle has been through a range of safety tests.
The motorcycle gets a 785 mm long seat.
Here are a few other features of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle will be offered in three variants with a variety of colour options.
The motorcycle will be priced from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
