Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom claims to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    UPDATE: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000

     

    Bajaj is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle today. The motorcycle has been teased a few times before, revealing a few details about it. To be named the Bajaj Freedom, the CNG-powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular petrol motorcycle.

     

    Bajaj Freedom CNG bike name trademark carandbike 1


    The Bajaj Freedom is expected to be a commuter-class motorcycle featuring a CNG tank that will be located under the seat along the length of the motorcycle. The seat will be a notably long and wide one-piece unit overlapping a certain portion of the petrol fuel tank and ending with a grab rail. Expect all the lighting on the Bajaj Freedom to be all-LED, five-spoke alloy wheels and a semi-digital instrument console.

     

    Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details

     

    undefined


    In terms of cycle parts, the Bajaj Freedom will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be done by a disc-drum setup, although expect an all-drum variant to be on offer as well.

     

    Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Teased Officially: Launch On July 5

    Bajaj CNG bike edited carandbike 2
    For the powertrain, the Bajaj Freedom will feature a sloper-style single-cylinder mill in the displacement range of 110 cc to 125 cc, coupled to a four or five-speed gearbox. In terms of power output expect it to be in the ballpark of 110 cc commuter motorcycles.


     

    11:00 AM
    Jul 5, 2024

    Bajaj is all set to launch the world's first CNG motorcycle today. Bajaj CNG bike edited carandbike 3

     

    11:30 AM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle will be named the Bajaj Freedom.

    Bajaj Freedom CNG bike name trademark carandbike 1

     

    11:45 AM
    Jul 5, 2024

    According to a display board at the launch event, Bajaj claims that its latest product will “ turn the world of motorcycling on its head”. 

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 11 54 22 8ddeb633
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 11 54 22 16c11c10
    12:30 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    Bajaj had shown the motorcycle's name badge yesterday in a teaser video. In the video, the second ‘e’ in Freedom is finished in the colours of the Indian flag. 

     

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 12 28 03 29f20912
    1:00 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    One of the most talked about features of the motorcycle has been its long seat, seen before in teaser videos.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 13 04 21 87254308
    1:30 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    And the event is underway. First up is the welcome address from Bajaj Auto's Head of Marketing, Deepika Warrier.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 13 32 50 50d4ea0b

     

    1:39 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The event is also being attended by none other than Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 13 37 04 0b4f1557
    1:45 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto says that the Freedom will be equipped with the largest seat on any motorcycle, and will feature a specially developed monolink suspension.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 13 35 57 094c66b5
    2:00 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    And lo, Bajaj has unveiled the Freedom, and we must say, it does look interesting.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 04 50 aef19865 

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 04 36 a64af171

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 04 36 eca4eea6
    2:19 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle features a CNG tank mounted beneath the seat, and Bajaj claims a combined range of 330 km for the bike. The motorcycle features a 125 cc engine with a power output of 9.37 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 24 51 40c4897e

     

    2:20 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle has been through a range of safety tests.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 46 06 e4ea4af5
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 46 06 4c068246
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 46 07 f5976502
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 46 07 421b6ee0
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 46 07 db5103fb
    2:21 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle gets a 785 mm long seat.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 29 00 9517ca19
    2:30 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    Here are a few other features of the motorcycle.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 30 34 49a39fe8
    2:34 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle will be offered in three variants with a variety of colour options.

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 32 38 b3ae36d0
    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 32 38 c29be4d3
    2:36 PM
    Jul 5, 2024

    The motorcycle will be priced from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 07 05 at 14 34 46 4c97aeef
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

