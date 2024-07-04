Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details

Bajaj Auto will break new ground on July 5, when it launches the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. This bike, which was long expected to be named the ‘Bruzer’, will actually sport a different name when it makes its world premiere tomorrow. carandbike has accessed the name of the Bajaj CNG bike, which will be christened the ‘Bajaj Freedom 125’, along with the wordmark for this name that was filed as recently as June 28. The CNG-powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular petrol motorcycle.

Bajaj filed the ‘Freedom’ wordmark with its signature ‘flying B’ at the end of June 2024.

Bajaj has also issued the final teaser video for the Freedom ahead of its unveiling tomorrow. The new clip, which is merely 15 seconds long, provides a fleeting glimpse of the motorcycle’s indicator panel, CNG tank shroud, exhaust heat shield and the bike’s round headlight, which appears to feature LED daytime running lights on either side.

A teaser clip issued previously revealed the presence of a toggle switch on the left switchgear to select between CNG and petrol. Other details include a long flat one-piece saddle and a small petrol fuel tank. Along with that, there’s also an image of a plastic cowl with the Bajaj logo on it, which we believe could be the panel that will have the CNG injection mechanism and the refilling port.

Furthermore, the bike will ride on five-spoke alloy wheels, a telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking will be handled by drum brakes at both ends, with a front disc brake expected to be offered as an option.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is expected to feature a sloper-style single-cylinder engine paired with a 4- or 5-speed gearbox. Expect power figures to be closer to that seen on petrol-powered 110 cc commuter motorcycles, considering CNG is less energy-dense than petrol.

Expect the Bajaj Freedom 125 to be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).