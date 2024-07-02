Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW CE 04, Bajaj CNG Bike and More

The month of July is all set to be an exciting one for the two-wheeler industry in India. The list of two-wheelers that will see a launch includes the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, an all-new roadster that will be powered by the same engine as the Himalayan 450. Aside from this, Bajaj is also gearing up to launch the first CNG-powered motorcycle in the world, while BMW Motorrad will offer the CE 04 on sale here as its first-ever all-electric vehicle in India. The list also includes the updated Hero Destini 125. There are also other exciting planned launches in the form of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the Triumph Daytona 660. Here's a closer look at the upcoming two-wheeler launches in July 2024.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Launch Date: July 17

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched on July 17



The most anticipated two-wheeler launch of July is arguably the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. The Guerilla 450 is a roadster that will be the latest product from Royal Enfield, after the Shotgun 650 in February 2024. The Guerilla 450 will be the brand’s second motorcycle to be based on the Himalayan 450’s platform and will be equipped with the Sherpa 450 cc powertrain.

The motorcycle will be equipped with the same engine as the Himalayan 450 (Image Source)



The Guerrilla has been spotted on multiple occasions in India. Although based on the new Himalayan, the Guerrilla will be a significantly different motorcycle, with 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with tubeless street-oriented tyres. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a lower seat height and less ground clearance than the Himalayan. Also different is the suspension setup of the Guerrilla, which sports a telescopic front fork, while the Himalayan is kitted out with a Showa upside-down fork with long travel for off-road use.



On the Himalayan, the new Sherpa 450 engine puts out 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and the Guerrilla may come with the same state of tune. Like the Himalayan, the Guerrilla will also likely get the same 6-speed gearbox, although if there are any changes to the gearing and if there will be a different ECU map for the Guerrilla will only be known at launch.

BMW CE 04

Launch Date: July 24

The CE 04 will be BMW Motorrad's first all-electric offering in India



One among the many launches BMW has planned for July is the CE 04, an all-electric maxi-styled scooter. The scooter is already on sale in foreign markets. This will be BMW Motorrad’s first-ever all-electric offering in the country. The CE 04 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

To feature a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen



The CE 04 features an elongated, low design with a wide, diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp bodywork enhanced by creases. The two-wheeler gets full LED lighting. On the feature front, the CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity. Additional features include three riding modes, traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function.



Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the CE 04 delivers a maximum power output of 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. According to the brand, the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge.

Bajaj CNG Bike (Bajaj Bruzer)

Launch Date: July 5

The Bajaj Bruzer will be the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle in the world

Bajaj Auto will launch the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle in the world on July 5, 2024. Likely to be called the Bruzer, the CNG-powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent. The motorcycle has been spied on more than one occasion. The spied test mules featured elements such as a round headlight, a single-piece seat, a telescopic fork and a disc brake at the front.

A spy shot of the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle.



Coming to the engine, the spy images have confirmed that it will get a sloper engine to open up space for the CNG tank, although engine displacement remains unknown. Reports suggest that it could be a 125 cc mill though final details will only be known come the day of the launch. The bike will also house a small petrol tank allowing users the option to switch between the two fuels.

Triumph Daytona 660

Launch Timeframe: Late-July

Triumph India will launch the Daytona 660 after much delay in July



July will also witness the launch of the Triumph Daytona 660 supersport motorcycle in India. The motorcycle has already started reaching dealerships in India, with a select few also offering test rides of the motorcycle. The motorcycle, which is listed on Triumph India’s website was initially supposed to launch by April-May 2024 but was delayed for unknown reasons. Expect the motorcycle to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark upon launch.

To be powered by a 660 cc inline-triple engine



On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 660 cc inline-triple engine that churns out about 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Daytona 660 also has a brand-new exhaust and is said to sound sportier than its other 660 cc siblings. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch.



In terms of cycle parts, the Daytona 660 is suspended by a 41 mm Showa upside-down (USD) big piston fork up front while at the rear you get a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm floating discs up front and a single 220 mm fixed disc at the rear. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 201 kg and a seat height of 810 mm.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Launch Timeframe: Late-July

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is Ducati's first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years

While Ducati had already confirmed that it would launch the Hypermotard 698 Mono in India this year, the Italian brand teased the motorcycle recently, hinting that its launch might be close. First unveiled in November 2023, it is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years.

The motorcycle looks like a scaled-down version of the Hypermotard 950

Visually, the Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a scaled-down version of the Hypermotard 950 , with similar, sharp-looking body panels and a less imposing fuel tank. The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp up front, flanked by DRLs that give it an aggressive appearance. It has a 3.8-inch LCD display.



In terms of cycle parts, the bike features a 45 mm aluminium USD up front, while at the rear is a Sachs monoshock, with full adjustability on both ends. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes with aluminium flange discs which are up to 17 per cent lighter than regular discs. There’s a 330 mm unit up front, with a Brembo M4.32 caliper, radial pump, with adjustable lever. At the rear is a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper.

The motorcycle is equipped with what is currently the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine in the world



The Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is one-half of the Superquadro V-Twin that was offered in the Panigale 1299. The Superquadro mono is the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine at the moment. It gets a desmodromic head, with a peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a max torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-assist clutch.

2024 Hero Destini 125

Launch Timeframe: Late July



The updated Hero Destini will be launched in July 2024 (Image source)

The Hero Destini 125 is all set to receive an update this month. A photo of the new scooter was also leaked last month, revealing most of the new scooter’s design. The latest version of the scooter is expected to feature a series of cosmetic tweaks and additional features to keep it up-to-date in the Indian market. Aside from this, it will likely retain the same set of mechanical features along with the same powertrain as before.



Visually, the latest version of the scooter gets a significantly updated design, with a revised headlamp and front cowl that now has a sharper appearance. The front panels have also been redesigned and now feature cuts and creases. It also gets new alloy wheels. Towards the rear, it gets a fuel tank that looks flattened on the sides and a new tail lamp setup at the rear.



The Destini 125 XTEC will be powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder unit equipped with the company's i3S engine start-stop technology. The engine develops 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5500 rpm.