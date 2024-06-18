Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5

Bajaj Auto will launch India’s first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle on July 5, 2024. Slated to be called ‘Bruzer’, the motorcycle was originally slated to launch in mid-June before more recent reports said that the date had been pushed to July 17. Set to sit in the 110-150 cc segment, the CNG powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent.

While details of the motorcycle remain under wraps, images of the test mules suggest that it will be based around a double cradle frame with the CNG tank located along the length of the motorcycle. In terms of the design, the test mule featured some typical commuter motorcycle design elements such as the round headlamps, a telescopic fork and a disc brake at the front though it uniquely had a longer than usual single-piece seat. The same is also visible in the teaser image with what looks to be the filler cap sitting between the seat and the handlebars.

Coming to the engine, the spy images confirm that it will get a sloper engine to open up space for the CNG tank, although engine displacement remains unknown. Reports suggest that it could be a 125cc mill though final details will only be known come the day of the launch. The bike will also house a small petrol tank allowing users the option to switch between the two fuels.



The new CNG motorcycle will lack any rivals once it arrives in the market.