Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5

Bajaj’s first-ever CNG motorcycle is expected to sit in the 110-150 cc segment and is claimed to help reduce fuel costs by up to 65 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj CNG bike to launch on July 5
  • Will sit in the 110-150 cc segment
  • Will feature a sloper engine

Bajaj Auto will launch India’s first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle on July 5, 2024. Slated to be called ‘Bruzer’, the motorcycle was originally slated to launch in mid-June before more recent reports said that the date had been pushed to July 17. Set to sit in the 110-150 cc segment, the CNG powered motorcycle is set to target more cost-conscious buyers with claims of helping to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent.

 

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
 

While details of the motorcycle remain under wraps, images of the test mules suggest that it will be based around a double cradle frame with the CNG tank located along the length of the motorcycle. In terms of the design, the test mule featured some typical commuter motorcycle design elements such as the round headlamps, a telescopic fork and a disc brake at the front though it uniquely had a longer than usual single-piece seat. The same is also visible in the teaser image with what looks to be the filler cap sitting between the seat and the handlebars.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet


Bajaj CNG motorcycle

 

Also read: Bajaj Working On A New 125 cc Bike; Will Take On TVS Raider & Hero Xtreme 125R
 

Coming to the engine, the spy images confirm that it will get a sloper engine to open up space for the CNG tank, although engine displacement remains unknown. Reports suggest that it could be a 125cc mill though final details will only be known come the day of the launch. The bike will also house a small petrol tank allowing users the option to switch between the two fuels.
 

The new CNG motorcycle will lack any rivals once it arrives in the market.

