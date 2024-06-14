Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 14, 2024
Highlights
- Bajaj has launched a new variant of the Pulsar N160.
- The new variant gets a USD fork setup up front.
- The Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F have also been updated.
Bajaj Auto has rolled out a new variant for the Pulsar N160. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the new top-end variant gets a mechanical upgrade along with new features. Aside from this, the motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the other variants and retains the same engine as before.
Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month
The new variant of the Pulsar N160 now gets an upside-down fork setup finished in gold up front, instead of the telescopic fork setup offered on the other variants of the motorcycle. Other changes include the introduction of turn-by-turn navigation and three ABS modes- Road Mode, Rain Mode and Off-Road Mode.
It continues to be equipped with a 164.82 cc oil-cooled engine, tuned to deliver an output of up to 15.68 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Furthermore, it continues to feature a monoshock setup at the rear and comes with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet
Alongside, the brand has also introduced a range of new graphics and feature updates for the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F. As part of the new update, the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F all get the same digital instruments cluster as the rest of the Pulsar lineup. Aside from this, the motorcycles also get a new USB charger.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.23 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 - 1.85 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Street 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.01 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar F250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj CT 125 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,354 - 74,682
- Bajaj Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,122 - 80,218
- Bajaj CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,869
- Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,224
- Bajaj Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 52,915 - 63,578
- Bajaj Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 - 1.69 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.54 Lakh
- Bajaj ChetakEx-Showroom Price₹ 95,998 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.28 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar P150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar NS400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.85 Lakh