Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a new variant for the Pulsar N160. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the new top-end variant gets a mechanical upgrade along with new features. Aside from this, the motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the other variants and retains the same engine as before.

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month

The new variant of the Pulsar N160 now gets an upside-down fork setup finished in gold up front, instead of the telescopic fork setup offered on the other variants of the motorcycle. Other changes include the introduction of turn-by-turn navigation and three ABS modes- Road Mode, Rain Mode and Off-Road Mode.

It continues to be equipped with a 164.82 cc oil-cooled engine, tuned to deliver an output of up to 15.68 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Furthermore, it continues to feature a monoshock setup at the rear and comes with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

Alongside, the brand has also introduced a range of new graphics and feature updates for the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F. As part of the new update, the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F all get the same digital instruments cluster as the rest of the Pulsar lineup. Aside from this, the motorcycles also get a new USB charger.