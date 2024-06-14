Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh

Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has launched a new variant of the Pulsar N160.
  • The new variant gets a USD fork setup up front.
  • The Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F have also been updated.

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a new variant for the Pulsar N160. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the new top-end variant gets a mechanical upgrade along with new features. Aside from this, the motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the other variants and retains the same engine as before. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month

 

The new variant of the Pulsar N160 now gets an upside-down fork setup finished in gold up front, instead of the telescopic fork setup offered on the other variants of the motorcycle. Other changes include the introduction of turn-by-turn navigation and three ABS modes- Road Mode, Rain Mode and Off-Road Mode.

 

It continues to be equipped with a 164.82 cc oil-cooled engine, tuned to deliver an output of up to 15.68 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Furthermore, it continues to feature a monoshock setup at the rear and comes with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched At Rs 1 40 Lakh Gets New USD Fork Setup 2

Alongside, the brand has also introduced a range of new graphics and feature updates for the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F. As part of the new update, the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F all get the same digital instruments cluster as the rest of the Pulsar lineup. Aside from this, the motorcycles also get a new USB charger.

# Bajaj Pulsar# Bajaj Pulsar N160# Bajaj Pulsar 125# Bajaj Pulsar 150# Bajaj Pulsar 220F# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s a Pulsar that’s loaded with tech and features; more than what you’ve seen on any other bike in the entire range. But is it worth your money? We ride it.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?
  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z has effectively become the flagship motorcycle for the brand in India. It is also the biggest displacement the Pulsar moniker has ever borne.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know
  • The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets updated for 2024 and we spent some time with the bike to sample the changes. The updated N250 becomes even more fun, and pricing is rather competitive. Here’s a comprehensive review of the most powerful Pulsar yet!
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review; Most Powerful Pulsar Becomes Even Better
  • The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been around for a long time now. It is one of the most popular Pulsar models and gets updated for 2024 with new graphics, colour schemes and features.
    Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features

Latest News

  • Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
    Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
  • Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced
  • Kevin Estre was the star of qualifying as he secured pole in his Porsche 963 with a last-minute lap of 3m24.634s.
    Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
  • The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine.
    Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set
  • The new Mini Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1, which is already on sale in India.
    New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India
  • As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. But how fuel-efficient is it in real-world conditions?
    Tata Safari Diesel Automatic: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
  • Here’s how BMW Motorrad’s latest offering in India compares with its rivals in terms of pricing
    BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • Built by Mahindra and Jayem, the Bujji recently caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra
    Watch: Anand Mahindra Meets Beastly 'Bujji' Car From Upcoming Kalki 2898 AD Movie
  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
    Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon

Popular Bajaj Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved