Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know

Bajaj Auto has finally taken the wraps off the Pulsar NS400Z. The motorcycle has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned above the NS200 in the brand’s lineup. It retains the evolutionary NS design and draws power from the engine shared with the Dominar. Bookings for the motorcycle have commenced requiring a booking amount of Rs 5,000.



Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Design



Four colour options for the NS400Z - Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey

The NS400Z carries forward the familiar design language seen in other Pulsar NS iterations. Up front you get an LED projector headlight, flanked by lightning bolt-shaped LED daytime running lights. As seen on other NS models, the rear features the signature dual LED taillights seen on other Pulsars. Colour options include Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey.



Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Engine

Bajaj claims that the NS400Z has a top speed of 154 kmph.

The NS400Z is powered by the same engine found in the Dominor 400. That said, it gets a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which belts out 39.4 bhp and a torque output of 35 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and incorporates a slip-and-assist clutch. Bajaj claims that the NS400Z has a top speed of 154 kmph. Moreover, the motorcycle integrates ride-by-wire technology as well.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Suspension & Dimensions

The Pulsar NS400Z has a kerb weight of 174 kg.

In terms of cycle parts, it is equipped with a 43 mm USD fork finished in gold and a

preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc with a 4-piston Grimeca axial calliper and a 230 mm rear disc. Tipping the scales at 174 kg with a fully fueled 12-litre tank, it offers an accessible seat height of 807 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1344 mm and a ground clearance of 168 mm. The motorcycle gets a 110/70-17 tyre up front and a 140/70-R17 at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features

It gets for riding aids including Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road.

The NS400Z boasts a full-colour LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument cluster shows a digital fuel gauge, tachometer, gear position indicator, and speedometer, complemented by a smaller display for odometer and trip meter readings. A square-shaped dot-matrix display facilitates turn-by-turn navigation, while additional perks include controls for music and a lap timer. Other features include switchable traction control, ABS and four ride modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price & Competitors

The NS400Z is currently priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the NS400Z is about Rs 46,000 cheaper than its donor motorcycle, the Dominar 400. In terms of competition, it contends with rivals such as the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the Indian market.

