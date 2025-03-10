car&bike Awards 2025: Bajaj Freedom Is Commuter Motorcycle of the Year

The Bajaj Freedom is the winner of the “Commuter Motorcycle of the Year” award at the 2025 car&bike Awards. It was a three-way showdown between extremely deserving contenders and the contest could have gone any way, before the final tally of the jury’s scores. Eventually though, the Bajaj Freedom, with its innovation, efficiency, economy, and value-for-money proposition.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?

All three motorcycles were thoroughly tested by the two-wheeler jury at the Madras International Circuit, and this category was possibly one of the hotly contested ones. The Bajaj Freedom went up against two more deserving contenders, the sharp and premium-looking Hero Xtreme 125R, as well as the refined and agile Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Also Read: CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review

Members of the two-wheeler jury started the proceedings at the MIC with this segment of motorcycles first. And from what was being discussed back in the pits, the contest seemed like a close one, with some members being taken in by the Bajaj Freedom, others by the Hero Xtreme 125R and others equally impressed by the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

All three motorcycles have their own strengths, and the Xtreme 125R is easily one of the more desirable 125 cc motorcycles available in the market right now, while the Pulsar N125 offers a level of engine refinement and dynamics that is difficult to ignore. Eventually though, the Bajaj Freedom, with its innovation, practicality, significance to the segment and overall strength of product swayed the votes in its favour. It is the true deserving 2025 car&bike Commuter Motorcycle of the Year!