Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?

Here’s a Pulsar that’s loaded with tech and features; more than what you’ve seen on any other bike in the entire range. But is it worth your money? We ride it.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Pulsar NS400Z has been launched at Rs. 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom
  • It is the 11th and biggest model yet in the Pulsar lineup
  • The bike gets 4 Riding and ABS modes each for more versatility

The Bajaj Pulsar needs no introduction. It was first launched in 2001, with just two models, the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180, and till date, Bajaj has sold more than 1.80 crore Pulsars in the market. That’s an average of over 7.85 lakh Pulsars sold every year. Today, there are 11 Pulsars in all including the latest, newest and biggest of them all, the NS400Z.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 14

Pulsar NS400Z faces stiff competition from other 400cc bikes in the Bajaj family.

 

With the Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj wants to increase its market share in the 300-500 cc segment, where it already has the KTM 390s, Husqvarna 401, Dominar 400 and the Triumph 400s. The NS400Z will try to increase that 20-22 per cent market share. It has been launched at a very attractive Rs. 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom price tag, but you probably want to know how is to ride and if it’s worth your hard-earned money? So, here goes

 

Dynamics

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 29

The bike has a kerb weight of 174 kg. 

 

The bike runs on the same 373 cc engine shared with the Dominar 400 which makes 39.5 bhp @  8,800 rpm along with 36 Nm @ 6,500 rpm, but is a good 12 kgs lighter (174 kgs) in kerb weight which makes it feel slightly more responsive. Ride-by-wire throttle also ensures a smooth and fast pickup which takes the motorcycle from 0-100 kmph in just under 7 secs.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 10

NS400Z runs on the same 373 cc engine shared with the Dominar 400.

 

What’s instantly likeable on the Pulsar NS 400Z is the riding stance it offers. Yes, it's a street bike yet the ride position is not very committed and I like that. With this stance the bike will surely appeal to a larger section of buyers. I am 6 feet tall and the 805 mm seat height works for me, although a few mm more would’ve been just perfect. This is a compact bike so aligning with that the handlebar isn’t very wide and that plays a part in giving a good ride position.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 25

You get 17-inch wheels on the front and rear.

 

The 6-speed gearbox with Assist and Slipper clutch kicks in. Ease of changing gears aside, there’s enough grunt available to help you make your manoeuvres at all bands, especially at the top end. However, when you reach speeds beyond 120 kmph, vibrations come into play, which could bother you with time. The engine heat on the other hand doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable. I rode in heat the entire day and that wasn’t an issue at all.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 3

An underbelly exhaust is a good addition to this latest Pulsar.

 

The bike also gets 4 ride modes with 4 level ABS and a switchable traction control system. These are Road, Rain, Sport and Offroad. Depending on the mode you get everything from a smooth acceleration to limited power to heightened throttle response. These make the NS 400Z a more versatile option when compared to other names in the Pulsar range.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 5

Claimed fuel efficiency is 28.50 kmpl.

 

The Offroad mode can be activated at speeds up to 20 kmph and helps in taking on uneven surfaces or bad roads in a much better way. What you get is higher low-end torque and more controlled braking which certainly helps. Yes, this is not an off-road bike, but this mode comes to your aid on broken and gravel roads. Switchable traction control aids with additional grip in both off-road and sport modes that only ensure more confidence for the rider.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 7

Wheelbase is 1,344 mm and ground clearance is 168 mm. 

 

There are 43 mm USD forks at the front, which makes the front end feel planted, even though it’s a street bike. A compact frame, relatively short wheelbase and slightly wider tyres help in making this NS quite agile. Cornering ability is quite impressive and 168 mm of ground clearance aids in that. Ride quality cannot be called stiff and this is a bike on which you can spend long hours and do those intercity rides. The 6-step adjustable mono shock comes across as an able fit on the motorcycle if comfort is one of your priorities. 
 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 12

6-step monoshock provides a comfortable ride. 

 

Talking about stopping power, this latest Pulsar gets dual channel ABS with a big 320 mm disc on the front and 230 mm on the rear. However, the combined braking system could do with some more bite, especially looking at the performance nature of the bike. 17-inch wheels suit the motorcycle well looking at the segment.

 

Design

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 15

You can choose between Red, Black, White and Grey colours on the bike.


It's a familiar Pulsar NS design, more so from the profile, and quite a few still like that muscular and sharp NS look. The front is completely new, including the lightning bolt-shaped DRLs and the larger tank extensions, along with the champagne-gold finished forks. The carbon fibre graphics though are a nice touch. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 22

When it comes to lights, the all-LED setup and the DRLs look aggressive. 

 

As a modern motorcycle, it gets all the features you can expect, including a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The 4-way selection control switch makes it easier to navigate through the system but its response time can be quicker and the quality is just alright.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 30

The console is readable even in harsh sunlight. 

 

The silhouette though is over a decade old, first introduced in 2012 with the first-gen NS200. For being the “biggest Pulsar yet” and shouldering the responsibility of improving Bajaj’s fortunes in the segment, what the NS400Z somewhat lacks is desirability when it comes to design. While the first-generation Pulsars were groundbreaking and turned heads everywhere, in 2024, the NS400Z will perhaps not make a similar statement, and that will be its main weakness.

 

Verdict

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 19

The Pulsar NS400Z comes across as a fantastic value-for-money proposition.

 

If the NS400Z had a design which could have made it truly groundbreaking, something perhaps like the Italian middleweight nakeds have been doing, it would have really set the segment on fire with what it offers. Otherwise, the bike impresses as the ride is good and various ABS and ride modes ensure that you get various characters in one motorcycle with enough comfort on offer. For its size and weight, it handles quite well too. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.85 lakh, it still offers superb value that makes it a fantastic value-for-money proposition, whether it will turn heads on the street, or not. 

# bajaj auto# bajaj pulsar# bajaj pulsar ns400# review# bajaj pulsar ns400z review# NS400Z# Bikes# Bike Reviews# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Bajaj Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

  • The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
    Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
  • The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures
  • Five years on from the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its subcompact SUV a new lease of life, along with a fresh name. Does it have the ingredients to make it one of the top names in the sub-4m SUV segment?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
  • TVS was kind enough to give us its SmartXonnect S20X Bluetooth helmet communication device for a long term test and that is exactly what we will do, over the next few months.
    TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom Device Long Term Review: Introduction
  • The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
    2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
  • Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
    Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
  • With the arrival of the Tata Punch EV, the question now arises, should you save between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and go with the new EV, or still buy the bigger more powerful Nexon EV?
    Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
  • Jeep India has launched a 2024 update of its iconic off-roader the Wrangler in India. It gets two versions – Unlimited and more off-road biased – Rubicon. We drive the latter.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon First Drive: Closer To An Everyday SUV Than Ever
  • The ever-popular Hyundai Creta in its latest iteration has joined the car&bike long-term fleet. We’re testing the CVT version of the car in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction
  • The BYD Seal promises to have the characteristics of a modern EV - Smart, Feature-Packed, and Fast – all that in addition to a maximum range of up to 650 km.
    BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
  • The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures
  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which is quite competitive. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing in the Indian market.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison
  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z has effectively become the flagship motorcycle for the brand in India. It is also the biggest displacement the Pulsar moniker has ever borne.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know
  • The all-new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now goes on sale in India and is the most powerful Pulsar yet.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved