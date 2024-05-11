Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?

The Bajaj Pulsar needs no introduction. It was first launched in 2001, with just two models, the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180, and till date, Bajaj has sold more than 1.80 crore Pulsars in the market. That’s an average of over 7.85 lakh Pulsars sold every year. Today, there are 11 Pulsars in all including the latest, newest and biggest of them all, the NS400Z.

Pulsar NS400Z faces stiff competition from other 400cc bikes in the Bajaj family.

With the Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj wants to increase its market share in the 300-500 cc segment, where it already has the KTM 390s, Husqvarna 401, Dominar 400 and the Triumph 400s. The NS400Z will try to increase that 20-22 per cent market share. It has been launched at a very attractive Rs. 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom price tag, but you probably want to know how is to ride and if it’s worth your hard-earned money? So, here goes

Dynamics

The bike has a kerb weight of 174 kg.

The bike runs on the same 373 cc engine shared with the Dominar 400 which makes 39.5 bhp @ 8,800 rpm along with 36 Nm @ 6,500 rpm, but is a good 12 kgs lighter (174 kgs) in kerb weight which makes it feel slightly more responsive. Ride-by-wire throttle also ensures a smooth and fast pickup which takes the motorcycle from 0-100 kmph in just under 7 secs.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

NS400Z runs on the same 373 cc engine shared with the Dominar 400.

What’s instantly likeable on the Pulsar NS 400Z is the riding stance it offers. Yes, it's a street bike yet the ride position is not very committed and I like that. With this stance the bike will surely appeal to a larger section of buyers. I am 6 feet tall and the 805 mm seat height works for me, although a few mm more would’ve been just perfect. This is a compact bike so aligning with that the handlebar isn’t very wide and that plays a part in giving a good ride position.

You get 17-inch wheels on the front and rear.

The 6-speed gearbox with Assist and Slipper clutch kicks in. Ease of changing gears aside, there’s enough grunt available to help you make your manoeuvres at all bands, especially at the top end. However, when you reach speeds beyond 120 kmph, vibrations come into play, which could bother you with time. The engine heat on the other hand doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable. I rode in heat the entire day and that wasn’t an issue at all.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know

An underbelly exhaust is a good addition to this latest Pulsar.

The bike also gets 4 ride modes with 4 level ABS and a switchable traction control system. These are Road, Rain, Sport and Offroad. Depending on the mode you get everything from a smooth acceleration to limited power to heightened throttle response. These make the NS 400Z a more versatile option when compared to other names in the Pulsar range.

Claimed fuel efficiency is 28.50 kmpl.

The Offroad mode can be activated at speeds up to 20 kmph and helps in taking on uneven surfaces or bad roads in a much better way. What you get is higher low-end torque and more controlled braking which certainly helps. Yes, this is not an off-road bike, but this mode comes to your aid on broken and gravel roads. Switchable traction control aids with additional grip in both off-road and sport modes that only ensure more confidence for the rider.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison

Wheelbase is 1,344 mm and ground clearance is 168 mm.

There are 43 mm USD forks at the front, which makes the front end feel planted, even though it’s a street bike. A compact frame, relatively short wheelbase and slightly wider tyres help in making this NS quite agile. Cornering ability is quite impressive and 168 mm of ground clearance aids in that. Ride quality cannot be called stiff and this is a bike on which you can spend long hours and do those intercity rides. The 6-step adjustable mono shock comes across as an able fit on the motorcycle if comfort is one of your priorities.



6-step monoshock provides a comfortable ride.

Talking about stopping power, this latest Pulsar gets dual channel ABS with a big 320 mm disc on the front and 230 mm on the rear. However, the combined braking system could do with some more bite, especially looking at the performance nature of the bike. 17-inch wheels suit the motorcycle well looking at the segment.

Design

You can choose between Red, Black, White and Grey colours on the bike.



It's a familiar Pulsar NS design, more so from the profile, and quite a few still like that muscular and sharp NS look. The front is completely new, including the lightning bolt-shaped DRLs and the larger tank extensions, along with the champagne-gold finished forks. The carbon fibre graphics though are a nice touch.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

When it comes to lights, the all-LED setup and the DRLs look aggressive.

As a modern motorcycle, it gets all the features you can expect, including a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The 4-way selection control switch makes it easier to navigate through the system but its response time can be quicker and the quality is just alright.

The console is readable even in harsh sunlight.

The silhouette though is over a decade old, first introduced in 2012 with the first-gen NS200. For being the “biggest Pulsar yet” and shouldering the responsibility of improving Bajaj’s fortunes in the segment, what the NS400Z somewhat lacks is desirability when it comes to design. While the first-generation Pulsars were groundbreaking and turned heads everywhere, in 2024, the NS400Z will perhaps not make a similar statement, and that will be its main weakness.

Verdict

The Pulsar NS400Z comes across as a fantastic value-for-money proposition.

If the NS400Z had a design which could have made it truly groundbreaking, something perhaps like the Italian middleweight nakeds have been doing, it would have really set the segment on fire with what it offers. Otherwise, the bike impresses as the ride is good and various ABS and ride modes ensure that you get various characters in one motorcycle with enough comfort on offer. For its size and weight, it handles quite well too. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.85 lakh, it still offers superb value that makes it a fantastic value-for-money proposition, whether it will turn heads on the street, or not.