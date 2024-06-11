Login
Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month

The all-new CNG-powered motorcycle from Bajaj is now scheduled for launch on July 18, 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • First CNG-powered production motorcycle in the world
  • Will feature a double cradle frame and sloper engine configuration
  • Will cut down operating and fuel costs by 55-65 per cent

In the global two-wheeler market space, India ranks among the top three countries owing to the massive two-wheeler market that is only growing with every passing year. From home-grown brands competing and expanding their portfolio for more market share, international brands too have downsized on the displacement of their machines and introduced more accessible models to cater to a wider spectrum of buyers. 

 

With all of this happening, Bajaj Auto has been working on the development of the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle that has been spotted on test runs for a while now. While the company’s CEO, Rajiv Bajaj, had announced that the upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle would be launched by mid-June, according to the latest update from Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, has communicated that the launch has now been postponed to July 17.

 

Bajaj CNG commuter bike edited 1

Targeted towards the mass market and fuel-efficiency-conscious buyers, Sharma has confirmed that the upcoming motorcycle will be positioned in the entry-level commuter segment. Currently, no specification or information on the bike’s design has been revealed besides the heavily camouflaged images of the test mules that are available online. Going by the spy images, the motorcycle is said to feature a double cradle frame with the CNG tank located along the length of the motorcycle partially under the saddle. Furthermore, the motorcycle will be powered by a sloper engine for maximum efficiency and also to provide space for the CNG tank and other components. With speculations suggesting the motor to be a 125cc mill, Shama has said that the performance of the commuter will be in the ballpark of 110cc to 150cc.

The upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle from Bajaj will be built keeping costs in check but is a solid built quality to take on all sorts of abuse that commuter motorcycles in India endure. With a CNG-powered engine, Bajaj claims that the operating and fuel costs will be cut by about 50-60 per cent.

