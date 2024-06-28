Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Ducati India has teased the Hypermotard 698 Mono ahead of its launch in India. First unveiled in November 2023, it is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years. It has also arguably been one of the most talked-about products from Ducati in recent times. That said, Ducati is still yet to exactly state when the motorcycle will be launched here, although we expect it to happen sometime in the coming weeks.

Visually, the Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a scaled-down version of its more powerful sibling, the Hypermotard 950, with similar, sharp-looking body panels and a less imposing fuel tank. The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp up front, flanked by DRLs that give it an aggressive appearance. It has a 3.8-inch LCD display.

In terms of electronics, it is equipped with ride-by-wire, Bosch cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet.

The motorcycle gets a steel trellis frame with the engine mounted on it, with cast alloy wheels and Marzocchi suspension to keep weight in check. On the suspension front, the bike features a 45 mm aluminium USD up front, while at the rear is a Sachs monoshock, with full adjustability on both ends. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes with aluminium flange discs which are up to 17 per cent lighter than regular discs. There’s a 330 mm unit up front, with a Brembo M4.32 calliper, radial pump, with adjustable lever. At the rear is a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The front and rear wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber.

The 659 cc engine in the bike is one-half of the Superquadro V-Twin that was offered in the Panigale 1299

The Hypermotard 698 Mono gets a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is one-half of the Superquadro V-Twin that was offered in the Panigale 1299. The Superquadro mono is the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine at the moment. It gets a desmodromic head, with a peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a max torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-assist clutch.





