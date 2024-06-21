Login
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch

The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS gets the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine from the Panigale V4
  • The adventure motorcycle also brings 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels and a titanium subframe
  • The Multistrada V4 RS will be the new top-spec variant and is likely to be priced around Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has been listed on the brand’s India website ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as the performance-bred version of the adventure tourer featuring the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. 
 

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS draws power from the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine tuned for 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The motor replaces the Granturismo engine seen on the other versions of the Multistrada V4 that packs 170 bhp. Apart from more power, the Multistrada V4 RS witnesses a weight reduction and is 3 kg lighter than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.


Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 1

Ducati has used more lightweight components on the Multi V4 RS including new 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels. The subframe is made out of titanium and weighs 2.5 kg lighter than the one on the standard bike. The tail section is also new and drops the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket. Ducati has added an Akrapovic exhaust for better performance on the Multistrada V4 RS. 
 

The performance-bred adventure tourer gets a new suspension setup comprising 48 mm Ohlins front forks with titanium nitride and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear. Both are fully adjustable. The bike comes equipped with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes at the front with twin 330 mm semi-floating discs and a radial master cylinder, while the rear gets a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc. 


Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 12

 

The Multistrada V4 RS gets several electronic aids including engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control, switchable ABS, and four power modes - Full, High, Medium, and Low. The Full Power mode unlocks the maximum potential of the motorcycle. Prices remain under wraps for now but expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to set you back by Rs. 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will primarily compete against the recently launched BMW M 1000 XR in the same space.

# Ducati# Ducati India# Ducati bikes# Ducati Multistrada# Ducati Multistrada V4# Ducati Multistrada V4 RS# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Research More on Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4
8.2

Ducati Multistrada V4

Starts at ₹ 21.48 - 30.02 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Multistrada V4 Specifications
View Multistrada V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

