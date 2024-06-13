Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai CasperKia SoulMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario and Monster Senna are listed on the India website hinting at an imminent launch
  • The Monster 30 Anniversario celebrates 30th anniversary of the motorcycle
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be produced globally

Ducati India has listed the new Monster 30 Anniversario on its website with the launch likely in a few weeks. The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units across the world. The company has also listed the Monster Senna Edition in India just weeks after its global debut. The limited edition pays homage to the iconic F1 driver Ayrton Senna, who was also one of the first owners of the Ducati Monster 900. 
 

The Monster Senna will also be built in limited numbers with production restricted to just 341 units. The ‘3’ represents his Formula 1 World Titles and ‘41’ represents the number of times he won an F1 race. Ducati has not disclosed the number of units allotted to India for either offering. 
 

Ducati Monster 30 anniversario m3

Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario 
 

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario gets a tricolour livery inspired by the Italian national flag. The limited edition bike is finished in red, white and green, and is complemented by the wheels and front suspension finished in gold. The special theme also extends to the 4.3-inch TFT display with special animation, while each motorcycle gets a unique serial number with a personalised plaque. Ducati will also give owners a certificate of authenticity to the motorcycle owners. 
 

Ducati has also upgraded the Monster 30 Anniversario with new components including a lighter lithium-ion battery, a new Ohlins suspension setup with 43 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, and forged aluminium wheels. The result is a bike with a kerb weight of 184 kg, 4 kg lighter than the standard version. The 30th-anniversary Monster also gets a steering damper and a Thermignoni exhaust.
 

Ducati Monster 30 anniversario m8

Powering the Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario is the same 937 cc L-Twin engine that develops 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter. It also comes with three ride modes, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and Brembo Stylema brakes with monoblock calipers. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso TV tyres.
 

Ducati Monster Senna
 

Ducati Monster Senna 4

On the other hand, the new Ducati Monster Senna gets a new livery comprising yellow, green and blue colours inspired by the Brazilian national flag and Senna’s race helmets. 

The wheel tags, belly pan and brake callipers on the bike are finished in yellow, whereas the seat is done up in blue and green highlights all over. Each of the limited edition Monster Senna motorcycles will have a numbered plaque and ‘Senna’ logos on the handlebar. It will also incorporate the words “Racing is in my blood” written on the back of the motorcycle. Buyers also get a specialised motorcycle cover with the Senna edition. 
 

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario and Monster Senna will arrive soon and expect only a handful of examples to reach Indian shores.


 

# Ducati# Ducati India# Ducati bikes# Ducati bikes in India# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Ducati Panigale V2 Black is about Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the red shade currently available on the motorcycle.
    Ducati Panigale V2 Black Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 20.98 Lakh
  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The motorcycles, named, CR24I and RR24I were showcased at the 2024 London Bike Shed Motorshow
    Ducati Unveils 2 New Concept Motorcycles
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
    Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
  • The Monster now features a pristine white fuel tank, front fender, and tail section, complemented by contrasting red-coloured seats.
    Ducati Monster, Monster+ Get New Iceberg White Colour Option In India

Latest News

  • Built by Mahindra and Jayem, the Bujji recently caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra
    Watch: Anand Mahindra Meets Beastly 'Bujji' Car From Upcoming Kalki 2898 AD Movie
  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
    Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
  • Currently under development, the Brixton Storr 1200 will be powered by the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill from the Cromwell 1200 but with a different tune
    Brixton Storr 1200 Neo-Retro Adventure Bike Images Leaked
  • The multiple grand prix winning riders will switch to the rebranded Austrian team joining an already formidable line-up.
    MotoGP: KTM Signs Duo Of Enea Bastianini And Maverick Vinales For 2025 Season; Will Ride For KTM Tech3 Team
  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR get new colours bringing a cosmetic refresh to the litre-class sportbikes.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & ZX-10RR Revealed
  • Notably, Tata’s entry-level electric SUV has scored the highest points yet for adult and child occupant protection in Bharat NCAP tests; latest round makes it four Tata cars tested so far.
    Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV Secure Five Stars In Latest Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Upon its launch, the BMW R 1300 GS succeeded the R 1250 GS in the global market
    BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At Rs 20.95 Lakh
  • BMW has also updated the standard 2 Series Coupe for global markets with minor tweaks.
    BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech
  • With the price hike, the the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh; entry-level Hector price remains unchanged.
    MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased: Check Updated Price List
  • TVS’ flagship streetbike Apache RTR 310 has been facing issues concerning vibrations at high speeds and throttle lag concerns
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Vibrations And Throttle Lag Issues Attended Through Service Camp
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved