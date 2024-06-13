Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon

Ducati India has listed the new Monster 30 Anniversario on its website with the launch likely in a few weeks. The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units across the world. The company has also listed the Monster Senna Edition in India just weeks after its global debut. The limited edition pays homage to the iconic F1 driver Ayrton Senna, who was also one of the first owners of the Ducati Monster 900.



The Monster Senna will also be built in limited numbers with production restricted to just 341 units. The ‘3’ represents his Formula 1 World Titles and ‘41’ represents the number of times he won an F1 race. Ducati has not disclosed the number of units allotted to India for either offering.



Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario



The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario gets a tricolour livery inspired by the Italian national flag. The limited edition bike is finished in red, white and green, and is complemented by the wheels and front suspension finished in gold. The special theme also extends to the 4.3-inch TFT display with special animation, while each motorcycle gets a unique serial number with a personalised plaque. Ducati will also give owners a certificate of authenticity to the motorcycle owners.



Ducati has also upgraded the Monster 30 Anniversario with new components including a lighter lithium-ion battery, a new Ohlins suspension setup with 43 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, and forged aluminium wheels. The result is a bike with a kerb weight of 184 kg, 4 kg lighter than the standard version. The 30th-anniversary Monster also gets a steering damper and a Thermignoni exhaust.



Powering the Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario is the same 937 cc L-Twin engine that develops 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter. It also comes with three ride modes, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and Brembo Stylema brakes with monoblock calipers. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso TV tyres.



Ducati Monster Senna



On the other hand, the new Ducati Monster Senna gets a new livery comprising yellow, green and blue colours inspired by the Brazilian national flag and Senna’s race helmets.

The wheel tags, belly pan and brake callipers on the bike are finished in yellow, whereas the seat is done up in blue and green highlights all over. Each of the limited edition Monster Senna motorcycles will have a numbered plaque and ‘Senna’ logos on the handlebar. It will also incorporate the words “Racing is in my blood” written on the back of the motorcycle. Buyers also get a specialised motorcycle cover with the Senna edition.



The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario and Monster Senna will arrive soon and expect only a handful of examples to reach Indian shores.



