Ducati Panigale V2 Black Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 20.98 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the new Panigale V2 supersport motorcycle in a new black colour option. Previously available only in the red shade, the new Ducati Panigale V2 Black is priced at Rs 20.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the former. Bookings for the new black shade opened earlier this year and deliveries should commence soon.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Black gets a gloss black paint scheme with contrast red stickering around the fairing and fuel tank. The alloy wheels also get the black treatment with a red rim stripe for a minimal yet striking effect. There are no design changes, and the sharply styled Panigale V2 continues to sport the twin headlamp look with eyebrow LED DRLs and compact proportions overall.

Power on the Panigale V2 comes from the 955 cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine, which develops 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. An aluminium monocoque frame underpins the bike and comes equipped with 43-mm fully adjustable Showa USD front forks and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking is taken care of by two 320-mm discs with Brembo Monoblock M 4.32 callipers at the front and a 245-mm single disc at the rear.

Ducati has loaded the Panigale V2 with electronic aids, including multiple riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, and more. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres. The baby Panigale is about the same price as the litre-class BMW S 1000 RR, which is priced from Rs 20.75 lakh onwards. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is also more affordable, priced at Rs 16.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.