Ducati Monster, Monster+ Get New Iceberg White Colour Option In India

Ducati India has updated the Monster and Monster+ in the Indian market with a new Iceberg White colour scheme. The update was announced by the brand on its social media handles with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer accepting bookings for the new colour. As per Ducati's configurator, the Monster and Monster+ in the Iceberg White livery is priced at Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new colour costs Rs 10,000 more than the standard Ducati Red paint finish.

This fresh variant has a pristine white fuel tank, front fender, and tail section, accentuated by red-coloured upholstery for the seats. There are no mechanical changes to the Monster and Monster+ with both featuring the formidable 937 cc Testatretta L-twin engine, churning out 111 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is is paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a standard quick shifter.



The suspension setup comprises a 43 mm non-adjustable USD front fork and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

The bikes also get a comprehensive array of electronics including ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and more, all accessible via the 4.3-inch TFT screen in the instrument cluster.