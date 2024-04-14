Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India

Ducati India has begun accepting pre-bookings for the new DesertX Rally adventure motorcycle, ahead of its launch later this year. The Ducati DesertX Rally is the more off-road-focused version based on the already bonkers DesertX. It gets upgrades in the form of new equipment and will carry a more premium price tag over the standard model. The standard Ducati DesertX has been on sale in India since last year.



The Ducati DesertX Rally gets several upgrades including a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup. It also gets an adventure-style high beak on the front mudguard and a KYB USD front fork with a monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel is also increased by 20 mm at the front and rear over the standard DesertX.



The DesertX Rally also gets a forged carbon sump guard, machined gear pedals and rear brake lever. All the changes lead to a weight increase of 1 kg over the standard version.

Power on the new Ducati DesertX Rally comes from the same 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree, twin-cylinder engine tuned for 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The DesertX Rally gets six riding modes - Urban, Sport, Touring, Wet, Enduro, and Rally. It also gets a host of electronic aids including traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and more. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.



The Ducati DesertX is priced at Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and expect the DesertX Rally to command a premium and could start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.