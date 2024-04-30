Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh

The Ducati DesertX Rally is now on sale in India, with a sticker price of Rs. 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The ‘Rally’ features updated motocross-spec suspension, dedicated livery, and slightly different dimensions than the standard DesertX and it is also Rs. 5.4 lakh more expensive than the standard model. The DesertX Rally is one of the best premium off-road biased adventure motorcycles on sale in India right now.

The Ducati DesertX Rally now sports a taller off-road mudguard and different graphics to give it a unique look and make it stand out from the standard DesertX. The Rally also features special-edition graphics on solid-coloured plastic bodywork, to offer better resistance to dings and scratches which are common when ridden off-road.

The motorcycle’s engine remains the same as the standard DesertX. The liquid-cooled 937 cc, Testastretta L-twin with eight Desmodromic-activated valves continues to make 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

One of the biggest updates to the DesertX Rally is to its suspension. The 48 mm Kayaba cartridge fork comes with compression and rebound damping adjustability and features a special treatment on the inside of the stanchions with Kashima coating. The sliders receive a diamond-like coating (DLC) to offer maximum smoothness in the toughest riding conditions.

The fork is 30 mm longer and front wheel travel has increased 20 mm to 250 mm. The rear suspension, with full adjustability in compression and rebound, with remote preload adjustment, also gets 20 mm more travel, offering 240 mm rear wheel travel. With taller suspension, the ground clearance goes up by 30 mm, from 250 mm on the standard model to 280 mm on the Rally.

The steel trellis frame has been retained but the DesertX Rally but there are quite a few additions. The bike gets a new Ohlins steering damper which is adjustable, a forged carbon sump guard and the rear brake lever along with the gear pedal and the triple clamp are made of Aluminium. The bike also gets an Aluminium swingarm with a different attachment point compared to the standard model.

With an intent to reduce weight, the DesertX Rally also gets lighter wheels, with high-strength Takasago Excel rims with inner tubes that have carbon steel central spokes. The bike uses a 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear, with narrower rear-wheel channel, that aids while riding off-road.

The DesertX Rally features a comprehensive electronics suite with six riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally). Also included is cornering ABS and traction control, as well as an electronically controlled Ducati Quick Shift (up and down) and wheelie control as standard equipment. A 5-inch TFT display acts as the interface to control the electronics and is designed to integrate with Ducati Media System for smartphone connectivity for more information and access turn-by-turn navigation.

The Rally comes with top-spec braking hardware, with Brembo brakes equipped with cornering ABS function. Up front is Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with four 30 mm diameter pistons, axial master cylinder with adjustable levers, double 320 mm front discs with aluminium flange and split brake lines. At the rear is a single 265 mm diameter disc on a double-piston floating caliper, also from Brembo.

The DesertX Rally comes with service intervals every 15,000 km or 24 months, with valve clearance checks every 30,000 km.