Siddhartha Lal Teases Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

It’s no secret that Royal Enfield’s next new motorcycle will be the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan. Now, Siddharth Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, has teased an image of him riding the new Guerrilla 450 with details of the launch, listing July 17, 2024 as the launch date. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla will be the second model based on the Himalayan’s new platform, and will share the Sherpa 450 engine as well.

On the Himalayan, the new Sherpa 450 engine puts out 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and the Guerrilla may come with the same state of tune. Like the Himalayan, the Guerrilla will also likely get the same 6-speed gearbox, although if there are any changes to the gearing and if there will be a different ECU map for the Guerrilla will only be known at launch. What we expect is that the Guerrilla will be a more compact model, with a lower seat height and less suspension travel and ground clearance than the off-road ready Himalayan.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a roadster based on the new Himalayan platform.

The Guerrilla has been spotted on multiple occasions before undergoing test runs on Indian roads. Although based on the new Himalayan, the Guerrilla will be a significantly different motorcycle, with 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with tubeless street-oriented tyres, rather than the Himalayan’s off-road ready dual-sport pattern tyres. Also different is the suspension set-up of the Guerrilla, which sports a telescopic front fork, while the Himalayan is kitted out with a Showa upside down fork with long travel for off-road use.

Along with the different suspension and wheels, the Guerrilla is also expected to get a sharper steering geometry, and possibly even a slightly shorter wheelbase, giving it more agility and dynamics, going with its roadster personality. Seat height is also expected to be lower than the Himalayan, and the Guerrilla is expected to get less ground clearance along with less suspension travel than the Himalayan.With all the changes, the RE Guerrilla is also expected to be lighter than the Himalayan. For reference, the Himalayan has a kerb weight of 196 kg, so we expect the Guerrilla to be at least around 10 kg lighter.



Finally, prices for the new Himalayan begin at Rs. 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to nearly Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom), depending on the variant and colourway. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla is expected to be a more affordable model, with prices possibly in the region of Rs. 2.40 - 2.60 lakh (Ex-showroom) in our estimates. More details will be available once the bike if officially unveiled on July 17, 2024.