Royal Enfield Files Trademark For New Logos

One of the new logos seems to have been inspired by Royal Enfield’s heritage logo design, while the other is a stylised typeface with Royal Enfield written in a cursive font.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield recently trademarked two new logos
  • One logo could be used in one of Royal Enfield's upcoming bikes
  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to be launched soon

Royal Enfield has filed trademarks for two new logos, one of which is a badge logo which could be used in one of the new motorcycle models the brand is getting ready to launch. The second one is more of a new typeface with the word Royal Enfield in a cursive font. For now, we have information on the logos being trademarked, and how and in what context they will be used is still a matter of conjecture. It’s quite likely that one of the logos will be used in an upcoming model, with the old-school logo likely to be used on a motorcycle’s fuel tank.

 

Also Read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spotted On Test


 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the brand's next product launch. (Image courtesy: DriveSpark)

 

The second logo is a typeface log with the word “Royal Enfield” written in a cursive font. This logo is likely to be used in Royal Enfield’s apparel and merchandise range, although in what context isn’t entirely clear at this moment. Trademarking of new logos doesn’t always mean they will appear in soon to be launched products, or will make it to a production model which is ready for launch. 

 

Also Read: What We Know About Royal Enfield 350 Bobber


 

Royal Enfield Bobber 350

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is another upcoming new motorcycle from the brand.

 

So far, we only have news of the logos being trademarked, and it’s going to likely take some time before we see either one of these two logos on a new motorcycle, or apparel range, at least till they are approved. On the product front, Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch several new products, starting with the Guerrilla 450, Classic 650, Scrambler 650 and the 350 Bobber. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan-based 450 Flat Track Showcased

 

The most immediate launch is expected to be the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, which will use the platform of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, sharing the same frame and 452 cc Sherpa engine of the adventure tourer.

