Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 to take on other roadsters in the sub-450cc segment. Here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Guerrilla 450 is available in three variants
  • First motorcycle to derive from the new Himalayan’s platform
  • Bookings are underway with deliveries commencing in August

Following a series of pokes at the competition and teasing a fresh motorcycle on its social media, Royal Enfield finally launched the Guerrilla 450 this week, with prices starting at Rs 2.39 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The second-gen Himalayan platform serves as the foundation for the latest roadster in town. It is the brand's second 450-cc offering, albeit a proper road-focused roadster motorcycle, unlike its ADV sibling. Bookings for the new model have already commenced, with deliveries slated to begin in August 2024. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh

 

Let us take a look at the top ten stats of Royal Enfield’s latest offering, the Guerrilla 450. 

 

452 cc engine 

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Engine

 

It has the same 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled ‘Sherpa 450’ engine borrowed from its ADV sibling, producing 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm coupled to the same 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top Five Highlights

 

1440 mm wheelbase

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Wheelbase

 

The Guerrilla measures 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 1,440 mm. 

 

780 mm seat height

 

At 780 mm, the Guerrilla 450's seat height is a full 45 mm lower than that of the Himalayan.

 

169 mm ground clearance 

 

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 169 mm. 

 

11-litre fuel tank

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Fuel Tank

 

The Guerrilla 450 has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres up to the brim. 

 

185 kg kerb weight

 

The Guerrilla 450 weighs 185 kg, making it 11 kg lighter than the new Himalayan’s 196 kg.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

17-inch alloys 

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Tyres

 

It rides on 120/70 17-inch front and 160/60 17-inch rear wheels. 

 

5 colour options

 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Colours

 

Depending on the variant, the motorcycle is available in five paint schemes. The base Analogue trim has Smoke Silver and Playa Black; mid-spec Dash trim comprises Gold Dip and Playa Black; and the range-topping Flash grade can be had in the funky Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon paint schemes. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures

 

Rs 2.39 lakh starting price

 

Introductory, ex-showroom prices for the model start at Rs 2.39 lakh and go up to Rs 2.54 lakh. 

 

14 accessories 

 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories

 

As with any other Royal Enfield motorcycle, the brand is offering 14 accessories as additional fitments to decorate your Guerrilla 450, including a steel headlamp grille (black), sump guards, a tinted flyscreen, bar-end mirror mounts, seats, and more. You can read about these in detail here

 

Our review of the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 drops on July 27 at 10:00 AM; stay tuned. Meanwhile, catch our first look video here: 

