Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on July 19, 2024
- The Guerrilla 450 is available in three variants
- First motorcycle to derive from the new Himalayan’s platform
- Bookings are underway with deliveries commencing in August
Following a series of pokes at the competition and teasing a fresh motorcycle on its social media, Royal Enfield finally launched the Guerrilla 450 this week, with prices starting at Rs 2.39 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The second-gen Himalayan platform serves as the foundation for the latest roadster in town. It is the brand's second 450-cc offering, albeit a proper road-focused roadster motorcycle, unlike its ADV sibling. Bookings for the new model have already commenced, with deliveries slated to begin in August 2024.
Let us take a look at the top ten stats of Royal Enfield’s latest offering, the Guerrilla 450.
452 cc engine
It has the same 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled ‘Sherpa 450’ engine borrowed from its ADV sibling, producing 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm coupled to the same 6-speed gearbox.
1440 mm wheelbase
The Guerrilla measures 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 1,440 mm.
780 mm seat height
At 780 mm, the Guerrilla 450's seat height is a full 45 mm lower than that of the Himalayan.
169 mm ground clearance
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 169 mm.
11-litre fuel tank
The Guerrilla 450 has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres up to the brim.
185 kg kerb weight
The Guerrilla 450 weighs 185 kg, making it 11 kg lighter than the new Himalayan’s 196 kg.
17-inch alloys
It rides on 120/70 17-inch front and 160/60 17-inch rear wheels.
5 colour options
Depending on the variant, the motorcycle is available in five paint schemes. The base Analogue trim has Smoke Silver and Playa Black; mid-spec Dash trim comprises Gold Dip and Playa Black; and the range-topping Flash grade can be had in the funky Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon paint schemes.
Rs 2.39 lakh starting price
Introductory, ex-showroom prices for the model start at Rs 2.39 lakh and go up to Rs 2.54 lakh.
14 accessories
As with any other Royal Enfield motorcycle, the brand is offering 14 accessories as additional fitments to decorate your Guerrilla 450, including a steel headlamp grille (black), sump guards, a tinted flyscreen, bar-end mirror mounts, seats, and more. You can read about these in detail here.
Our review of the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 drops on July 27 at 10:00 AM; stay tuned. Meanwhile, catch our first look video here:
