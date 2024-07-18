Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Published on July 18, 2024
Highlights
- Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 on July 17.
- Priced from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh.
- Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine.
Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 begin from Rs 2.39 lakh for the base Analogue variants, Rs 2.49 lakh for the Dash variants and Rs 2.54 lakh for the top-spec Flash variants (all prices, ex-showroom). It is also the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450’s platform and is powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine. Here’s how the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper.
Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 range from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Engine Specifications
|Model
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Triumph Speed 400
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Displacement
|452 cc
|398 cc
|440 cc
|440 cc
|399 cc
|Engine
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled,
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled
|Single-Cylinder, Air and Oil-Cooled
|Single-Cylinder, Air and Oil-Cooled
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled
|Max Power
|39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|27 bhp at 6,000 rpm
|27 bhp at 6,000 rpm
|46 bhp at 8500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|40 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
|36 Nm at 4,000 rpm
|38 Nm at 4,000 rpm
|39 Nm 6500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with slip and assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with torque assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter
When it comes to comparing powertrains, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla’s closest rival here is the Triumph Speed 400. The peak power outputs of both motorcycles are practically identical to each other, and when it comes to peak torque, the Guerrilla makes just 2.5 Nm more torque than the Triumph. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most powerful here, in terms of performance figures. Its 399 cc engine, which is the same unit from the performance-oriented KTM 390 Duke makes a peak power output of 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It is also the only motorcycle here to get a bi-directional quickshifter.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla are closely matched in terms of power figures
The Hero and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand, both come with the exact same 440 cc power unit that is tuned for long-distance cruising rather than top-end performance. The Harley-Davidson X440 makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, while the Hero Mavrick 440, with the same power output, churns out 2 Nm less torque.
The Harley-Davison X440 is the heaviest motorcycle here, weighing 190.8 kg
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More
|Model
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Triumph Speed 400
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Kerb Weight
|185 kg
|176 kg
|187 kg
|190.8 kg
|171 kg
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|790 mm
|803 mm
|805 mm
|820 mm
|Ground Clearance
|169 mm
|158 mm
|175 mm
|170 mm
|180 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|11 litres
|13 litres
|13.5 litres
|13.5 litres
|13 litres
A seat height of 780 mm makes the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 the most accessible motorcycle for shorter riders here. While the Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Hero can also be regarded as ‘accessible’ in terms of seat height, the Husqvarna with its 820 mm saddle height will be hard to live with for some. However, the Husqvarna is also the lightest motorcycle in this comparison, weighing in at 171 kg, which should make it easier to handle than the other motorcycles. The Triumph is also not too far behind, with a kerb weight of 176 kg. However, in the case of the Guerrilla, it weighs 185 kg and has the smallest fuel tank here. The Triumph and Husqvarna have 13-litre fuel tanks. The Harley-Davidson and the Mavrick 440 on the other hand, with their 13.5 litre fuel tanks weigh 190.8 kg and 187 kg respectively.
The Hero Mavrick 440, along with its sibling, the X440 has a 13.5-litre fuel tank
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Suspension, Brakes
|Model
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Triumph Speed 400
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic forks
|43 mm big-piston USD
|43 mm telescopic front fork
|43 mm USD
|Fully-adjustable 43 mm USD
|Rear Suspension
|Link-type monoshock
|Preload adjustable monoshock
|Preload Adjustable Twin Shocks
|Preload Adjustable Twin Shocks
|Preload and rebound adjust monoshock
|Front Brake
|310 mm Disc brake
|300 mm Disc brake
|320 mm Disc brake
|320 mm Disc brake
|320 mm Disc brake
|Rear Brake
|270 mm Disc brake
|230 mm Disc brake
|240 mm Disc brake
|240 mm Disc brake
|240 mm Disc brake
|Front Tyre
|120/70 R17
|110/70 x R17
|110/70-17
|100/90 x 18
|110/70 - R17
|Rear Tyre
|160/60 R17
|150/80 x R17
|150/60-17
|140/70 x 17
|150/60 - R17
Courtesy its relatively higher price tag, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gets a fully adjustable upside down (USD) fork, and a rear monoshock adjustable for both preload and rebound. The Triumph and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand come with a standard USD setup. However, while the Triumph gets a monoshock setup at the rear, the Harley (along with the Mavrick 440) gets twin shock absorbers at the rear. Only the Mavrick 440 and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 come with more basic telescopic fork suspension up front. At the rear, the Guerrilla gets a monoshock while the Mavrick, like the X440, gets twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends for all of these motorcycles.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most expensive, and most powerful motorcycle in this comparison
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
|Model
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Triumph Speed 400
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Ex-showroom Prices
|Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh
|Rs 2.24 lakh
|Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh
|Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.80 Lakh
|Rs 2.92 lakh
In terms of pricing, the Husqvarna is the most expensive motorcycle in this comparison, courtesy of its relatively sophisticated hardware and powerful engine. Then comes the Harley-Davidson, and after that, the all-new Guerrilla 450. However, the Guerrilla is one of the better-equipped motorcycles in this comparison, with its top-spec variants featuring a four-inch circular display that has smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls. For instance, the Harley-Davidson comes with a smaller 3.5-inch display with far less features. Being the more affordable motorcycles of the lot, the Speed 400 and Mavrick 440 come with a more basic equipment list than their more expensive rivals.
