Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here’s how Royal Enfield’s newest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 on July 17.
  • Priced from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh.
  • Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine.

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 begin from Rs 2.39 lakh for the base Analogue variants, Rs 2.49 lakh for the Dash variants and Rs 2.54 lakh for the top-spec Flash variants (all prices, ex-showroom). It is also the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450’s platform and is powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine. Here’s how the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 3

Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 range from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

 

ModelRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Hero Mavrick 440Harley-Davidson X440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Displacement452 cc 398 cc 440 cc440 cc399 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled,Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled Single-Cylinder, Air and Oil-CooledSingle-Cylinder, Air and Oil-CooledSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled
Max Power39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm27 bhp at 6,000 rpm27 bhp at 6,000 rpm46 bhp at 8500 rpm
Peak Torque40 Nm at 5,500 rpm37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm36 Nm at 4,000 rpm38 Nm at 4,000 rpm39 Nm 6500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with slip and assist clutch6-speed gearbox with torque assist clutch6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter

 

When it comes to comparing powertrains, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla’s closest rival here is the Triumph Speed 400. The peak power outputs of both motorcycles are practically identical to each other, and when it comes to peak torque, the Guerrilla makes just 2.5 Nm more torque than the Triumph. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most powerful here, in terms of performance figures. Its 399 cc engine, which is the same unit from the performance-oriented KTM 390 Duke makes a peak power output of 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It is also the only motorcycle here to get a bi-directional quickshifter.

 

Triumph Speed 400 Static 1

The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla are closely matched in terms of power figures

 

The Hero and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand, both come with the exact same 440 cc power unit that is tuned for long-distance cruising rather than top-end performance.  The Harley-Davidson X440 makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, while the Hero Mavrick 440, with the same power output, churns out 2 Nm less torque.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top Five Highlights

2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON X440 29

The Harley-Davison X440 is the heaviest motorcycle here, weighing 190.8 kg

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More

 

Model Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Hero Mavrick 440Harley-Davidson X440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Kerb Weight185 kg176 kg187 kg190.8 kg171 kg
Seat Height780 mm790 mm803 mm805 mm820 mm
Ground Clearance169 mm158 mm175 mm170 mm180 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity11 litres13 litres13.5 litres13.5 litres13 litres

 

A seat height of 780 mm makes the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 the most accessible motorcycle for shorter riders here. While the Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Hero can also be regarded as ‘accessible’ in terms of seat height, the Husqvarna with its 820 mm saddle height will be hard to live with for some. However, the Husqvarna is also the lightest motorcycle in this comparison, weighing in at 171 kg, which should make it easier to handle than the other motorcycles. The Triumph is also not too far behind, with a kerb weight of 176 kg. However, in the case of the Guerrilla, it weighs 185 kg and has the smallest fuel tank here. The Triumph and Husqvarna have 13-litre fuel tanks. The Harley-Davidson and the Mavrick 440 on the other hand, with their 13.5 litre fuel tanks weigh 190.8 kg and 187 kg  respectively.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures

Hero Mavrick 440 21

The Hero Mavrick 440, along with its sibling, the X440 has a 13.5-litre fuel tank

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Suspension, Brakes

 

ModelRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Hero Mavrick 440Harley-Davidson X440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Front SuspensionTelescopic forks43 mm big-piston USD43 mm telescopic front fork43 mm USDFully-adjustable 43 mm USD 
Rear SuspensionLink-type monoshockPreload adjustable monoshockPreload Adjustable Twin ShocksPreload Adjustable Twin ShocksPreload and rebound adjust monoshock
Front Brake310 mm Disc brake300 mm Disc brake320 mm Disc brake320 mm Disc brake320 mm Disc brake
Rear Brake270 mm Disc brake230 mm Disc brake240 mm Disc brake240 mm Disc brake240 mm Disc brake
Front Tyre120/70 R17110/70 x R17110/70-17100/90 x 18110/70 - R17
Rear Tyre160/60 R17150/80 x R17150/60-17140/70 x 17150/60 - R17

 

Courtesy its relatively higher price tag, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gets a fully adjustable upside down (USD) fork, and a rear monoshock adjustable for both preload and rebound. The Triumph and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand come with a standard USD setup. However, while the Triumph gets a monoshock setup at the rear, the Harley (along with the Mavrick 440) gets twin shock absorbers at the rear. Only the Mavrick 440 and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 come with more basic telescopic fork suspension up front. At the rear, the Guerrilla gets a monoshock while the Mavrick, like the X440, gets twin shock absorbers.  Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends for all of these motorcycles.

 

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Edited 2

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most expensive, and most powerful motorcycle in this comparison 

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

 

ModelRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Hero Mavrick 440Harley-Davidson X440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Ex-showroom PricesRs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakhRs 2.24 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakhRs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.80 LakhRs 2.92 lakh

 

In terms of pricing, the Husqvarna is the most expensive motorcycle in this comparison, courtesy of its relatively sophisticated hardware and powerful engine. Then comes the Harley-Davidson, and after that, the all-new Guerrilla 450. However, the Guerrilla is one of the better-equipped motorcycles in this comparison, with its top-spec variants featuring a four-inch circular display that has smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls. For instance, the Harley-Davidson comes with a smaller 3.5-inch display with far less features. Being the more affordable motorcycles of the lot, the Speed 400 and Mavrick 440 come with a more basic equipment list than their more expensive rivals.

Research More on Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Starts at ₹ 2.39 - 2.54 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Guerrilla 450 Specifications
View Guerrilla 450 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

