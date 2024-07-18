Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 begin from Rs 2.39 lakh for the base Analogue variants, Rs 2.49 lakh for the Dash variants and Rs 2.54 lakh for the top-spec Flash variants (all prices, ex-showroom). It is also the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450’s platform and is powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine. Here’s how the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh



Offered in three variants, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 range from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

Model Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Triumph Speed 400 Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Displacement 452 cc 398 cc 440 cc 440 cc 399 cc Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled Single-Cylinder, Air and Oil-Cooled Single-Cylinder, Air and Oil-Cooled Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled Max Power 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm 46 bhp at 8500 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm 39 Nm 6500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slip and assist clutch 6-speed gearbox with torque assist clutch 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter

When it comes to comparing powertrains, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla’s closest rival here is the Triumph Speed 400. The peak power outputs of both motorcycles are practically identical to each other, and when it comes to peak torque, the Guerrilla makes just 2.5 Nm more torque than the Triumph. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most powerful here, in terms of performance figures. Its 399 cc engine, which is the same unit from the performance-oriented KTM 390 Duke makes a peak power output of 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It is also the only motorcycle here to get a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla are closely matched in terms of power figures

The Hero and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand, both come with the exact same 440 cc power unit that is tuned for long-distance cruising rather than top-end performance. The Harley-Davidson X440 makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, while the Hero Mavrick 440, with the same power output, churns out 2 Nm less torque.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top Five Highlights

The Harley-Davison X440 is the heaviest motorcycle here, weighing 190.8 kg

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More

Model Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Triumph Speed 400 Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Kerb Weight 185 kg 176 kg 187 kg 190.8 kg 171 kg Seat Height 780 mm 790 mm 803 mm 805 mm 820 mm Ground Clearance 169 mm 158 mm 175 mm 170 mm 180 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 litres 13 litres 13.5 litres 13.5 litres 13 litres

A seat height of 780 mm makes the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 the most accessible motorcycle for shorter riders here. While the Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Hero can also be regarded as ‘accessible’ in terms of seat height, the Husqvarna with its 820 mm saddle height will be hard to live with for some. However, the Husqvarna is also the lightest motorcycle in this comparison, weighing in at 171 kg, which should make it easier to handle than the other motorcycles. The Triumph is also not too far behind, with a kerb weight of 176 kg. However, in the case of the Guerrilla, it weighs 185 kg and has the smallest fuel tank here. The Triumph and Husqvarna have 13-litre fuel tanks. The Harley-Davidson and the Mavrick 440 on the other hand, with their 13.5 litre fuel tanks weigh 190.8 kg and 187 kg respectively.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures

The Hero Mavrick 440, along with its sibling, the X440 has a 13.5-litre fuel tank

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Suspension, Brakes

Model Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Triumph Speed 400 Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Front Suspension Telescopic forks 43 mm big-piston USD 43 mm telescopic front fork 43 mm USD Fully-adjustable 43 mm USD Rear Suspension Link-type monoshock Preload adjustable monoshock Preload Adjustable Twin Shocks Preload Adjustable Twin Shocks Preload and rebound adjust monoshock Front Brake 310 mm Disc brake 300 mm Disc brake 320 mm Disc brake 320 mm Disc brake 320 mm Disc brake Rear Brake 270 mm Disc brake 230 mm Disc brake 240 mm Disc brake 240 mm Disc brake 240 mm Disc brake Front Tyre 120/70 R17 110/70 x R17 110/70-17 100/90 x 18 110/70 - R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 150/80 x R17 150/60-17 140/70 x 17 150/60 - R17

Courtesy its relatively higher price tag, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gets a fully adjustable upside down (USD) fork, and a rear monoshock adjustable for both preload and rebound. The Triumph and the Harley-Davidson on the other hand come with a standard USD setup. However, while the Triumph gets a monoshock setup at the rear, the Harley (along with the Mavrick 440) gets twin shock absorbers at the rear. Only the Mavrick 440 and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 come with more basic telescopic fork suspension up front. At the rear, the Guerrilla gets a monoshock while the Mavrick, like the X440, gets twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends for all of these motorcycles.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the most expensive, and most powerful motorcycle in this comparison

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Model Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Triumph Speed 400 Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Ex-showroom Prices Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh Rs 2.24 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.80 Lakh Rs 2.92 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Husqvarna is the most expensive motorcycle in this comparison, courtesy of its relatively sophisticated hardware and powerful engine. Then comes the Harley-Davidson, and after that, the all-new Guerrilla 450. However, the Guerrilla is one of the better-equipped motorcycles in this comparison, with its top-spec variants featuring a four-inch circular display that has smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls. For instance, the Harley-Davidson comes with a smaller 3.5-inch display with far less features. Being the more affordable motorcycles of the lot, the Speed 400 and Mavrick 440 come with a more basic equipment list than their more expensive rivals.