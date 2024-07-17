Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on July 17, 2024
Highlights
- Royal Enfield has launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market.
- Offered in five colour options.
- Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine.
After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in India. The motorcycle is offered in three variant lines – Analogue (Rs 2.39 lakh), Dash (Rs 2.49 lakh) and Flash (Rs 2.54 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom) and is available in a total of five colourways.. The Guerrilla 450 is the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450's platform. While the Guerrilla 450 has been officially unveiled in Barcelona, Spain, with bookings now underway, expect it to soon be available at a Royal Enfield showroom in your city.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
Being a neo-retro roadster, the Guerrilla 450 features many sporty-looking styling cues, while retaining many body parts from the Himalayan 450.
The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a round LED headlight
The tail section of the Guerrilla 450 is similar to the Himalayan 450's, featuring the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.
The motorcycle has 17-inch alloy wheels, ground clearance of 169 mm and a 780 mm seat height. Kerb weight stands at 185 kg.
The Guerrilla 450 is offered in five colour schemes – Brava Blue (top-left), Gold Dip (bottom-right), Playa Black (top-right), Smoke (bottom left), Yellow Ribbon (bottom-centre).
Top-spec Guerrilla 450 has the same 4-inch round TFT display from the Himalayan, while lower-spec models get a semi-digital console with an optional Tripper module.
The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire and there are two ride modes, Eco and Performance, which can be switched on the fly.
Up front, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork setup, while braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc brake with a double-piston caliper.
The Guerrilla 450 gets a monoshock setup at the rear, along with a 270 mm disc brake with a single-piston caliper.
The 452 cc liquid-cooled engine on the Guerrilla 450 churns out 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
