Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai AuraMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceMercedes-Maybach GLSVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman ENissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGVespa 946 DragonDucati Hypermotard 698 MonoBGauss RUV 350BMW R 1300 GS
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450BMW CE 04 ElectricHonda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures

The Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variant lines with prices ranging from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market.
  • Offered in five colour options.
  • Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine.

After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in India. The motorcycle is offered in three variant lines – Analogue (Rs 2.39 lakh), Dash (Rs 2.49 lakh) and Flash (Rs 2.54 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom) and is available in a total of five colourways.. The Guerrilla 450 is the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450's platform. While the Guerrilla 450 has been officially unveiled in Barcelona, Spain, with bookings now underway, expect it to soon be available at a Royal Enfield showroom in your city.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures 3

Being a neo-retro roadster, the Guerrilla 450 features many sporty-looking styling cues, while retaining many body parts from the Himalayan 450.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures 5

The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a round LED headlight

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures 4

The tail section of the Guerrilla 450 is similar to the Himalayan 450's, featuring the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures 6

The motorcycle has 17-inch alloy wheels, ground clearance of 169 mm and a 780 mm seat height. Kerb weight stands at 185 kg.

 

Whats App Image 2024 07 17 at 01 56 51 97ae234d

The Guerrilla 450 is offered in five colour schemes – Brava Blue (top-left), Gold Dip (bottom-right), Playa Black (top-right), Smoke (bottom left), Yellow Ribbon (bottom-centre).

 

Whats App Image 2024 07 17 at 01 56 51 e874604b

Top-spec Guerrilla 450 has the same 4-inch round TFT display from the Himalayan, while lower-spec models get a semi-digital console with an optional Tripper module.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures 9

The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire and there are two ride modes, Eco and Performance, which can be switched on the fly. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 07 17 at 01 56 51 bc687702

Up front, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork setup, while braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc brake with a double-piston caliper. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 07 17 at 01 56 52 0737cfbe

The Guerrilla 450 gets a monoshock setup at the rear, along with a 270 mm disc brake with a single-piston caliper.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Engine

The 452 cc liquid-cooled engine on the Guerrilla 450 churns out 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Images# Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 Launch# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Price# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Colours# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Guerrilla 450 has the same chassis and engine as the Himalayan 450, and is available in a total of five colourways.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation
  • Slated to be launched tonight, here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tonight: What To Expect
  • Royal Enfield has witnessed a year-on-year decline in its sales while Suzuki and Bajaj two-wheelers have had a y-o-y growth in June 2024.
    Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales
  • July 2024 will witness an array of exciting two-wheeler launches from the likes of Royal Enfield, BMW, Ducati, and Bajaj among other manufacturers
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW CE 04, Bajaj CNG Bike and More

Latest News

  • The Guerrilla 450 has the same chassis and engine as the Himalayan 450, and is available in a total of five colourways.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The new BMW CE 04, which will be launched on July 24, is expected to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet.
    All-New BMW CE 04 Bookings Open; India Launch On July 24
  • Not to be confused with the current-generation A5 range, the all-new model is a replacement to the A4 sedan with Audi changing its nomenclature system.
    New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech
  • The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation
  • Following in the footsteps of Tata Motors, Hyundai has also deployed a dual CNG cylinder setup in its entry-level SUV to make it more space-efficient.
    Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Option; Priced From Rs 8.50 Lakh
  • The CLE will add another drop-top cabriolet to Mercedes’ range while the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first model of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.
    Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8
  • Slated to be launched tonight, here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tonight: What To Expect
  • The Dacia SUV scored well for occupant protection but stopped points in road user protection and safety systems.
    Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
  • Skoda’s first sub-compact SUV is slated to debut in 2025 and will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq and Slavia.
    New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
  • The motorcycle is expected to feature an array of updates including those made to the engine and chassis
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 On The Cards; Expected To Debut Later This Year

Research More on Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Expected Price : ₹ 2.4 - 2.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 17, 2024

Popular Royal Enfield Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved