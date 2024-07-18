Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories List Detailed
By Jaiveer Mehra
4 mins read
Published on July 18, 2024
Highlights
- Guerrilla offered with a range of accessories from different saddles to engine and radiator guards and fly screens
- Second motorcycle to be based on the 450 cc platform after the second-gen Himalayan
- 452 cc liquid cooled engine continues to develop 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm
Following the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in India, Royal Enfield has now detailed some of the accessories for its motorcycle. The accessories, while not very extensive, include a range of protective fittings to help protect vital running components along with others focused more on comfort and aesthetics.
The Guerrilla is Royal Enfield's latest offering, with prices ranging from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom ).
Starting with the protective fittings, buyers are offered a choice of mild steel engine guards - a compact unit priced at Rs 3,750 or a larger bulkier unit priced at Rs 4,750. Also offered is an aluminium radiator protector priced at Rs 1,950 and an aluminium sump guard - black or silver - priced at Rs 3,450.
The Guerrilla is offered with accessories ranging from protective fittings to aesthetic and comfort elements.
Moving to aesthetic elements, buyers can pick between a silver or black oil filler cap emblasioned with the Royal Enfield logo priced at Rs 1,050. Buyers can also opt for a fly screen for an additional Rs 2,650 or a painted instrument cowl for Rs 2,750. A steel headlight protector will set you back Rs 1,950 while a set of bar-end mirror mountings can be optioned for an additional Rs 650. Royal Enfield however has not listed prices for the bar-end mirrors or touring mirrors as yet though based on the prices of the accessories on other bikes in its range expect prices to range in the Rs 6,400 to Rs 6,800 mark.
Buyers can also choose to bring home a bike cover (black or blue) for Rs 1,100.
Sump guard, engine guards and radiator guards are part of the accessories offered.
Moving to rider comfort, buyers will be able to pick between two optional seats aside from the standard factory unit. Buyers can opt for an Urban Seat for Rs 4,950 that offers a flatter riding saddle with a ribbed design that should appeal more to solo riders. The second option is a flatter and slimmer bench seat, priced identically, that raises the seat height by 22 mm over the standard 780 mm seat height. The bench seat should appeal to taller riders by offering a more comfortable riding position than the conventional seat.
Shown in the image- Urban seat (right), bench seat(left)
|Accessory
|Price
|Aluminium Sump Guard (Black/Silver)
|Rs 3,450
|Steel Headlamp Grille (Black)
|Rs 1,950
|Mild Steel Compact Engine Guard (Black)
|Rs 3,750
|Mild Steel Large Engine Guard (Black)
|Rs 4,750
|Aluminium Radiator Guard (Silver)
|Rs 1,950
|Tinted Flyscreen
|Rs 2,650
|Bar-end Mirror Mounts
|Rs 650
|Bar-End Mirrors
|TBA*
|Touring Mirrors
|TBA*
|Aluminium Oil Filler Cap (Black/Silver)
|Rs 1,050
|Black Bench Seat
|Rs 4,950
|Black Urban Seat
|Rs 4,950
|Halycon Black Instrument Cowl
|Rs 2,750
|Water Resistant Bike Cover (Blue/Black)
|Rs 1,100
*To Be Announced
The Guerrilla 450 is Royal Enfield’s second model to be based on the new 450 cc platform that debuted with the new second-gen Himalayan 450. The chassis however has been reworked to give the Guerrilla 450 a more roadster appearance replete with a sharper rake, a much more accessible seat height of 780 mm, a shorter wheelbase and a lower kerb weight of 185 kg. The Guerrilla also gets a different suspension and wheel set-up over the Himalayan with the latter’s USD fork and staggered 21-inch front and 17-inc rear wheel replaced by a telescopic front fork and 17-inch wheels at both ends.
Buyers can also pick between two aftermarket accessory seats including one aimed at taller riders.
The engine is the same Sherpa 450 from the Himalayan with the 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC unit continuing to produce 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
The Guerrilla 450 will lock horns with the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Mavrick 440.
