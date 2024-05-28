Login
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-Based Flat Track 450 Showcased At London Bike Shed Moto Show

The new Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is a custom bike that uses the same underpinnings as the new generation Himalayan, albeit it will be used for flat tracking.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 uses the same underpinnings as the new Himalayan
  • The Flat Track 450 loses most of the bodywork in favour of lighter panels, race exhaust and alloy wheels
  • It also gets telescopic forks that could be shared with the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the new Flat Track 450 at the London Bike Shed Moto Show revealing a new offering based on the Himalayan 450 platform. The new Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is a custom bike that uses the same underpinnings as the new generation Himalayan, albeit it will be used for flat tracking. 
 

The images were shared by Mark Wells, Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, which reveal minimal bodywork. Staying true to being a lightweight flat tracker, the new Flat Track 450 loses all the bodywork in favour of lighter body panels. The handlebar also appears to be different while the front suspension appears to be telescopic forks instead of USDs on the Himalayan. Notably, the upcoming Guerrilla 450 is expected to get the same suspension setup, going by previous spy shots. 


Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 2

 

The images further reveal a small instrument console that could get a lap recorder, along with alloy wheels and Maxxis tyres. There is also a race exhaust on the RE Flat Track 450. While Royal Enfield has not confirmed yet, it’s likely that the new machine will replace the FT411 flat tracker that was based on the previous generation Himalayan for events and competitions.
 

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the next major launch from the bike maker. The bike is expected to be launched in the next few months and will be a roadster-styled motorcycle using the new Sherpa 450 engine. 


# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Flat Track Racer# Bikes
