car&bike Awards 2025: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Wins ‘Roadster Motorcycle Of The Year’ Title

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has bagged the ‘Roadster Motorcycle Of The Year’ Title at the prestigious car&bike Awards 2025. Other nominees in the Roadster category this year included the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Hero Mavrick 440, and the Brixton 500X. The Guerrilla 450, with its eager Sherpa 450 engine, compact size and fun-to-ride nature, managed to impress our esteemed jurors.



Launched in India in July 2024, the Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the second-generation Himalayan 450, from the chassis to the powertrain. The former is being tweaked to match its sportier roadster characteristics. The Roadster is lighter and more accessible when compared to the Himalayan and our jurors

The engine is the same Sherpa 450 from the Himalayan used as a stressed member. The motor is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit, with peak outputs rated at 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, the same as its adventure touring sibling. The engine is coupled to the same 6-speed gearbox and is assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch.

The bike comes with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 169 mm, seat height is set at 780 mm and kerb weight stands at 185 kg.