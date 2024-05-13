Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
Published on May 13, 2024
- Royal Enfield Bobber 350 to be launched during festive period
- Likely to be positioned between Classic 350 & Meteor 350
- Prices could start at Rs. 1.9 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom)
The ‘bobber’ design is slowly becoming popular, with the coming of the Jawa Perak and the 42 Bobber. And following suit, Royal Enfield is set to launch its first bobber, based on the Classic 350. Recently, the design patent of the motorcycle was out on the internet and from the looks of it, the Bobber 350 is going to be similar to the Classic 350, save for a few styling changes.
The Bobber 350 will do away with the pillion seat, except for when it is chosen as an option. The rider’s perch will be a floating seat and the subframe at the rear is different than the one on the Classic 350, with the fender mounted on the swingarm. The motorcycle will also get ape-style handlebar, which will make for a comfortable, upright seating position. The other styling change will be the white-wall tyres, which will be offered only on the Bobber 350.
The Bobber 350 will share several similarities with the Classic 350, such as an identical wheelbase and fuel tank as well. Both models will feature the same 349 cc single-cylinder engine generating 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm of torque coming in at 4,000 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, brake setup, wheels, and the instrument console is also expected to be shared with Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models. The motorcycle will get dual-channel ABS as well.
We expect that the Bobber 350 will be launched sometime in September/October 2024 and is likely to be positioned between the Classic and the Meteor 350 and its prices could start at around Rs. 1.9 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).
