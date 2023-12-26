Login

Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India

Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 26, 2023

Story
  • Royal Enfield has filed trademarks for two new brand names
  • First is Goan Classic 350 - Likely to be a variant of the Classic 350
  • Guerrilla 450 is likely to be a rally-spec Himalayan

Royal Enfield is one of the busiest two-wheeler manufacturers right now. The company is following up on the launch of the new Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450, with two new models – the Goan Classic 350 and the Guerrilla 450. Now, it isn’t necessary that the names which have been trademarked are bound to be used, but our experience with Royal Enfield suggests that we are likely to see motorcycles with these two brand names in the near future. 

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Real-World Review

Tackling the Goan Classic 350 first, an educated guess would be that this model is based on the current Classic 350 and is likely to be a special edition model or a new variant. Expect the Goan Classic 350 to get new, fun colour schemes and decals inspired by the state of Goa, which plays host to Royal Enfield’s motorcycle fest – Motoverse annually. Royal Enfield’s connection to Goa is almost as old as the brand’s connection with the Himalayas. So, expect the model to have a laid-back design, with few modifications to the design and frame, along with other changes. The engine and the technical specifications will most likely stay the same.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed

Up next is the Guerrilla 450. Now, it is confirmed that this model will get the new Sherpa 450 engine that does duty on the new Himalayan. Whether the Guerrilla 450 is a rally-inspired derivative of the Himalayan, with a single-piece seat, adjustable suspension, knobby tyres and tubeless-spoke wheels or just a scrambler-style model, that is yet to be seen. Our guess would be the former. The Himalayan by itself is a capable motorcycle, but a rally-spec model, well, it will be a mouth-watering prospect indeed, even if for select motorcycle enthusiasts. 

 

There is no timeline available on the launch of both motorcycles, but we expect the Goan Classic 350 to be launched first and then the Guerrilla 450. 

