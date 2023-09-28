Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Sep-23 12:23 PM IST
Highlights
- Bobber 350 will feature the same 349 cc engine as the Classic 350
- Gets a revised seating position and taller handlebars as compared to Classic 350
- Pillion seat likely to be an accessory
The Royal Enfield Bobber 350 has been spotted testing on Indian roads yet again but this time fitted with an accessory - a pillion seat. The Bobber 350 will become Royal Enfield’s fifth 350 cc model in the market as the company continues to expand its line-up across different motorcycle segments. The current 350 cc models of the brand already has the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and the Bullet 350 models.
Also read: Royal Enfield Classic 350-Based Bobber Spied Testing Again
From recent spy shots, it is evident that the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is an adaptation of the Classic 350, exhibiting distinct Bobber-style elements. However, unlike traditional Bobbers with an extended wheelbase, it appears to be more of a design adaptation. The bike however looks to get a revised rear subframe with the fender mounted to the swingarm.
The latest spy shots show the bike with a pillion seat - likely an accessory that will be offered to buyers. The seat itself appears quite small and may not be very comfortable over long journeys. The seat is also suspended over the rear fender with the mounting points located below the front seat.
Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Spied Testing In Ladakh; Exhaust Note Revealed
One of the standout retro features of the Bobber 350 is its white-wall tyres a design element most associate with classic cars and motorcycles. The motorcycle is expected to come with a single seat as standard, and a pillion-seat option will be available, either integrated or as an accessory. Distinguishing features of the Bobber 350 include a taller handlebar reminiscent of the Bobber-style motorcycles, distinct exhaust tips, and LED headlights. The seating arrangement has been tweaked, focusing on a single-seater design with a smaller, less comfortable pillion seat.
Also read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Technically, the Bobber 350 will share several similarities with the Classic 350, such as an identical wheelbase, fuel tank, and even some body panels. Both models will feature the same 349cc single-cylinder engine generating 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, brake setup, wheels, and instrumentation is also expected to be shared with Royal Enfield’s other 350cc models.
Upon launch, the bike will go up against the likes of the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak.
