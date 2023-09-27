Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Spied Testing In Ladakh; Exhaust Note Revealed

With numerous test mule sightings and specs getting leaked, there are few things that we don’t know about the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. It will be launched in the first week of November and we will ride it then as well. For now, the highly anticipated Himalayan 452 has been spotted testing yet again, in Ladakh and this time around, we have clear audio of how the motorcycle sounds. Click on the video below to listen to the exhaust note of the Himalayan 452.

Video Credit: Bullet Guru YouTube

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked

The Himalayan 452 will get a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm. The current Himalayan makes peak power of 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm, indicating that the next-generation Himalayan will have a higher revving engine. Torque output figures have not been revealed though they could be in the region of 40-45 Nm. The leaked documents also report a gross weight of 394 kg.

The new bike is likely to feature a fully digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike is likely to get a six-speed transmission, possibly with a slip and assist clutch, compared to the current Himalayan’s five-speed unit.

Also Read: Production Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan Revealed

The motorcycle will be built on an all-new chassis with the engine being a stressed member. The rear subframe is a bolt-on unit. The motorcycle also features full LED lighting as well as premium components such as an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Like most ADVs, it is likely to have a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-inch wheel at the rear. Expect RE to give options between spoked and alloy wheels.

We expect prices of the ADV to be between at Rs. 2.8 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).