Royal Enfield Classic 350-Based Bobber Spied Testing Again

The upcoming Royal Enfield 350 Bobber has been spied yet again as the model continues to be tested on Indian roads. As we already know, the new Royal Enfield Bobber will share its underpinnings with the Classic 350, using the brand's new J-Series platform. Back in 2022, Royal Enfield had confirmed that it was working on an extended family of motorcycles on the 350 cc, 650 cc and a new 450 cc platform as it looked to diversify its line-up. The 350 cc segment currently is expected to get two new models – the Bobber and the soon-to-be launched Bullet 350.

Going by the images, the 350 cc Bobber gets all the retro-styled detailing of the Classic 350 but with some notable changes in design. The raised handlebars are unique to the Bobber in the 350 family, while the footpegs are also more forward set than the Classic 350. The fuel tank, front fork and headlamp design all look to be lifted straight off the Classic 350 while the twin shocks at the rear are also retained.

The test mule also features a floating pillion seat – expected to be an accessory for the motorcycle. As standard, the model is expected to only be a single-seater. The floating pillion seat suggests that there could be changes to the rear subframe with the fender likely to be mounted to the swingarm and not the motorcycle’s frame. The rear look is rounded off by the retro round tail-lamp and turn indicators.

The motorcycle will use the same 350 cc J-Series single-cylinder, 4-stroke, Air-Oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

We expect the 350 cc Bobber to make its global debut sometime in the coming months. The company is set to launch the long-awaited new Bullet 350 in India on August 30.

